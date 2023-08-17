  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICMAI CMA December 2023 Session Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA December 2023 Session Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA December 2023 session registration window to close today. Candidates eligible to apply can submit the ICMAI CMA December registrations through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 12:29 IST
ICMAI CMA Registration December 2023
ICMAI CMA Registration December 2023

ICMAI CMA Registration: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will close the ICMAI CMA registration window today, August 17, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the ICMAI CMA December 2023 session foundation, intermediate and final exams can visit the official website to submit the applications. 

It must also be noted that those filling out the application after the given deadline will be eligible to appear for the June 2024 session exams. To register for the December session exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the given registration link. Following the registrations, candidates can complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

The ICMAI CMA December 2023 session applications are available on the official website - icmai.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the CMA registrations through the link available below.

ICMAI CMA Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for ICMAI CMA

The ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam registration link is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on online applications

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the foundation/ intermediate and final exam

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

ICMAI CMA December 2023 Application Fee

Particulars

Fee

CMA Foundation

Rs. 6000/-

CMA Intermediate

Rs. 23,100/-

CMA Final

Rs. 25,000

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Check at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023