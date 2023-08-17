ICMAI CMA December 2023 Session Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Registration: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will close the ICMAI CMA registration window today, August 17, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the ICMAI CMA December 2023 session foundation, intermediate and final exams can visit the official website to submit the applications.

It must also be noted that those filling out the application after the given deadline will be eligible to appear for the June 2024 session exams. To register for the December session exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the given registration link. Following the registrations, candidates can complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

The ICMAI CMA December 2023 session applications are available on the official website - icmai.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the CMA registrations through the link available below.

ICMAI CMA Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for ICMAI CMA

The ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam registration link is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on online applications

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the foundation/ intermediate and final exam

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

ICMAI CMA December 2023 Application Fee

Particulars Fee CMA Foundation Rs. 6000/- CMA Intermediate Rs. 23,100/- CMA Final Rs. 25,000

