IGNOU Hall Ticket for December TEE 2022 Online Programmes Released, Download at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the December term-end exam (TEE) hall ticket for online programmes. Candidates can download their IGNOU December TEE hall ticket 2022 online at ignou.ac.in. They need to use their Enrollment No and programme name in the login window to download IGNOU hall ticket 2022. As per the schedule, the exam for December TEE 2022 will be conducted from April 5 to 20, 2023.

Also, the IGNOU TEE exams will be held in two shifts - morning from 10 am to 1 pm and evening, from 1 to 5 pm. Further, IGNOU June TEE 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to July 6 in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

IGNOU Hall Ticket for December TEE 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU TEE Dates

IGNOU releases the exam dates in advance for the candidates to prepare. They can check below the exam and other important dates of IGNOU TEE -

Events Dates IGNOU December TEE for Online Programmes April 5 to 20, 2023 IGNOU June TEE June 1 to July 6, 2023

How To Download IGNOU Hall Ticket for December TEE 2022?

IGNOU has released the December Term End Examination 2022 hall ticket for online programmes. Those appearing for the exam must download their admit card before the specified date. Go through the steps to know how to download IGNOU December TEE hall ticket 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on - Link for download Hall Ticket for Online Programmes for December 2022 Term End Examination.

Step 3 - A new login page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter enrollment number and select programme.

Step 5 - The admit card pdf of IGNOU Dec TEE will appear on the screen.

Step 7 - Download the same and take a printout as well.

