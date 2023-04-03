IGNOU June TEE 2023 Assignment Submission Last Date Extended for ODL, Online Programmes, Check Notice Here

IGNOU Assignment Submission 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU assignment submission deadline for June TEE 2023. Those who have registered for online, ODL courses from GOAL, EVBB can now submit their IGNOU June 2023 assignment till April 30, 2023. Both ODL and OL programme, students has to submit an assignment for each course code.

Online Programme (OL) learners need to submit the assignments on LMS and they should be in hand-written scanned PDF format to upload on LMS. ODL Mode students however will have to submit assignments at their study centre only. Once students submit the assignment they will be able to apply for the exam scheduled to be held in June 2023.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Assignment Submission Extension Notice

It has been stated on the official website that - "Extension of last date for submission of assignments for ODL and Online programmes offered by GOAL and EVBB for June 2023 TEE is 30th April 2023." It further states - "With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, June- 2023 for both ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has been further extended up to 30th April, 2023."

IGNOU Revised Datesheet June 2023

IGNOU has released the revised tentative schedule for the June TEE 2023. The IGNOU exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from June 1 to July 6 for TEE. The exam will be held in two sessions - 10 am to 1 pm and 2 to 5 pm. The IGNOU hall tickets for June TEE for the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website over 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

