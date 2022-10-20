IGNOU Registration 2022 for July Session To End Today, Apply Soon at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration for IGNOU 2022 July session for ODL, online, and distance learning programmes. Candidates who have to appear for the exams can now apply online soon at - ignou.ac.in.

The online registration process of IGNOU 2022 for July session began on 30th May. Once the IGNOU registration 2022 ends, the university will activate the admission status option on the official website. Earlier, the IGNOU registration 2022 date was extended for both, online and ODL mode, but not for certificate and semester-based programmes.

How To Apply for IGNOU July Session 2022?

IGNOU registration 2022 started for the July session in online mode. Candidates can fill up the IGNOU July session registration form at the official website - ignou.ac.in. On the home page - click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session. Now, on the new page select mode of the programme - ODL/ distance or online programme. Now, register by entering all the asked details. Further, login with the generated credentials.

On the new page, an application form will appear on the screen, fill all the required information, upload documents (if required) and pay the application fees. The IGNOU registration fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking. Lastly, submit the form and take a printout for future use.

Who can apply for IGNOU 2022 July Session?

To register for IGNOU UG programmes in 2022 for July Session, candidates must have qualified 10+2 from a recognized board. To apply for PG programmes, candidates must have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent higher degree recognized by a deemed university. Also, the IGNOU 2022 application form will be accepted only after the scanned copies of the specified documents are attached to the form.

IGNOU Term End Exams 2022

As per the recently released notice, the IGNOU term-end exams will commence on 2nd December 2022. IGNOU last paper will be concluded on 5th January 2023. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be scheduled between 2 and 5 pm.

