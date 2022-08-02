    IIT JAM 2023 Notification (OUT): IIT Guwahati to begin JAM 2023 Application Process from 7th Sept at jam.iitg.ac.in

    IIT JAM 2023 Notification (OUT): IIT Guwahati has released the IIT JAM 2023 Exam Notification for the PG entrance test. Check JAM 2023 Exam Schedule with complete details, eligibility criteria and application details on official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    IIT JAM 2023 Notification (OUT): Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the IIT JAM 2023 Exam notification today. IIT Guwahati which has been chosen as the exam conducting institute for this year, has released the official notification which contains all the important details and information about the upcoming examination. Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023) will be held on 12th February 2022 - Sunday as per the official schedule released by the exam authority. Aspirants who want to get more details about JAM 2023 Examination can now log onto the newly launched official website - jam.iitg.ac.in to get complete details. To help candidates get as many details as possible at one place, a  dedicated information brochure has also been released by IIT Guwahati, which has been linked below:

    IIT JAM 2023 Exam Brochure - Direct Link (Available Now)

    IIT JAM 2023 Exam Schedule - Important Dates

    Along with releasing details about the eligibility criteria and application process, the exam authority has also notified the complete schedule for IIT JAM 2023. The exam schedule released online contains all the important dates for the key exam events, including start and end of the application process. The complete schedule can be found below:

    Events

    Dates

    IIT JAM 2023 Application Process Begins

    September 7, 2022

    IIT JAM 2023 Application Process Ends

    October 11, 2022

    IIT JAM 2023 Exam

    February 12, 2023

    IIT JAM 2023 Result

    March 22, 2023

    IIT JAM 2023 Admission Application Process

    April 11 to April 25, 2023

    IIT JAM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    Along with releasing the exam dates, the exam conducting institute has also notified the IIT JAM 2023 eligibility criteria as well. JAM 2023 exam is open for both Indian and foreign students. In terms of academic qualifications, candidates need to possess a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field from any recognised university. Students who are in their final year and will be receiving their degrees in 2023 can also apply for IIT JAM 2023.

    IIT JAM 2023 Exam Pattern

    As per the details shared by IIT Guwahati - the exam condcuting institute, IIT JAM 2023 exam will be held as a computer-based test for all candidates. The test will be held to screen candidates in five key subjects i.e., Physics, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Biotechnology and Economics. Candidates are allowed to appear in either One or Two Papers, as per their choice. Candidates appearing for the two tests should select domains in a way that test do not clash with each other.

