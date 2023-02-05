IIT Kharagpur Launches New NPTEL Course on 5G Technology, Get Course Details Here

IIT Kharagpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) has recently launched an online certification programme on the “Evolution of Air Interface Towards 5G”. This two-month NPTEL course is available on the SWAYAM platform for which enrolments are invited only till February 20, 2023. Candidates who are interested in learning about the contents of Air Interface for 5G Technology can enrol themselves.

As per the latest notification, the course is intended for students of UG and PG levels as well as MS and PhD students. Also, practising engineers and those in the domain of Telecommunications Engineering who desire to gain more knowledge about the advancements in the vast field of wireless communication technology can also apply for this free online course.

IIT Kharagpur NPTEL Course on 5G Air Interface - Join Here

Steps to Apply for IIT Kharagpur Online 5G Air Interface Course

Step 1 - Visit the official website of SWAYAM - onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in or register through the app

Step 2 - After carefully reading the course details, click on “Join”

Step 3 - In the next step, enter your username, password and email address

Step 4 - Fill out the details required and apply for the course

Step 5 - Save and submit the registration page

IIT Kharagpur NPTEL 5G Air Interface Course Content

The 5G Air Interface Course outlines operating scenarios, mm-wave technology and waveform in 5G at the initial stage. Moreover, learners will be provided with extensive knowledge of the 5G new radio waveform, its genesis, and variants. Those who wish to enrol themselves for the course can visit the official website.

Dr Suvra Sekhar Das who is an associate professor at IIT Kharagpur will be the instructor for this course and will give various in-depth lectures in online mode. The students enrolled in this course will be introduced to a non-orthogonal multiple access scheme which will be further followed by the performance analysis of heterogeneous networks during the course.

Certification Eligibility Criteria

For certification, students will have to register for the proctored exam that will be held on April 29, 2023. The exam will be conducted by the institute in offline mode. Also, candidates taking the exam are required to pay Rs 1000 as the exam fee. Here are the following conditions to get the certificate.

First of all, the average assignment score must be 25% of the average of the best 6 assignments out of the total 8 assignments given in the course

Secondly, the exam score should be 75% of the proctored certification exam score out of 100

The total score will be calculated by adding the Average assignment score to the Exam score

The candidate will be eligible for the certificate only if the average assignment score is equal to 30/75 or more than it

The course entitled “Evolution of Air Interface Towards 5G” will begin on February 20, 2023, and will be concluding on April 14, 2023. Students who seek to build their careers in the broad domain of telecommunications engineering can enrol for this programme. Weekly assignments will be given which are to be submitted by the candidates to test their knowledge.

