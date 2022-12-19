IIT Kharagpur Placements 2022: 1600 Offers Received in 1st Phase, Highest Offer Remains Rs 2.6 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022: As per the recent updates and information, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur students secured 1600 offers and 900 internship opportunities in the first phase of placement. The next phase of the placement session is scheduled to start in the second week of January 2023. Apart from Indian students, five foreign students also secured jobs at IIT Kharagpur placement 2022.

More than 300 companies participated in the 1st phase of IIT Kharagpur placement across various sectors, including software, core engineering companies etc. The chairman of the institute's Career Development Centre, A Rajakumar, said "strong curriculum of IIT KGP and technical skills of students" were reasons behind the grand success.

Highest Package at IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022

The IIT Kharagpur students have received substantial international and alluring domestic offers from numerous firms in the context of the global market environment. The institute recorded 48 offers in the CTC range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.64 crore. Over 45 plus offers came from international companies. The Chairman of the CDC, Professor A Rajakumar, congratulated all the students on their accomplishments and thanked the participating recruiters for their close relationship with IIT Kharagpur.

Top Recruiters During IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022

As per media updates, the top recruiters at IIT Placement include -Airbus, Hindustan Unilever, Microsoft, Rubrik, Square Point, Accenture Japan, Da Vinci Derivatives, Excel, Google, Microsoft, Tata Steel, Qualcomm, Squarepoint Capital, N K Securities among others. The various sectors where students at IIT Kharagpur got jobs are - software, core engineering companies, analytics, consulting, banking and high-frequency trading, tech profile, and product development.

Internship Offers at IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022

More core companies are expected to offer placements and internship opportunities to the IIT Kharagpur students in the second phase. The season had begun with more than 500 pre-placement offers (PPO), which soon jumped to 1000-plus offers on the second day.

This year's IIT KGP internship selection process attracted more than 140 businesses from a variety of industries, including analytics, consulting, finance, software and banking, which suggests a promising start to the next season.

