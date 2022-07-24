ISC Class 12th Results 2022 (Decalred): Know Alternative Ways to Check CISCE 12th Result for Semester 2 Here

ISC 12th Results 2022: ISC Results 2022 - Key statistics

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights Total Schools 1228 Total students 96,940 Total boys 51,142 Total girls 45,798 Overall pass percentage 99.38% Girls pass percentage 99.52% Boys pass percentage 99.26%

IAC 12th Toppers

The list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Exams 2022 has been issued by the officials. The overall pass percentage for boys this year is 99.26% while the overall pass percentage for girls is 99.52%.

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 1 Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania 399 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 1 Simran Singh 399 1 Akshat Agarwal 399 1 Prabkirat Singh 399 1 Md Arsh Mustafa 399 1 Pratiti Majumder 399 1 Apurva Kashish 399 1 Prithwija Mandal 399 1 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 399 1 Abhisek Biswas 399

CISCE Board has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. As per data provided by the board officials, the total number of students who appeared for the exams was 94011. Check complete details below.

Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Total Number of Students Appeared 96,940 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 51,142 (99.26%) 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 45,798 ( 99.52 %) 1393 Overall Pass Percentage 99.38%

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the ISC 12th Results 2022 can now visit the official website of CISCE to check the results and download the marksheets. Students can also click on the link provided below to check the ISC 12th Results 2022.

ISC 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

Council of Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to media reports, the board will be announcing the class 12 ISC Results on the website of the board at 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the CISCE 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check their results.

ISC 12th results 2022 will be announced for the Arts Commerce and Science stream students. The link for students to check their board exam results will be available at results.cisce.org. Along with the link on the website students will also be able to check the results through the direct link given here.

Students must note that in order to make the process of checking the ISC 12th Results 2022 easier for the students the link of the marksheet will be made available on the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the ISC 12th Results 2022.

How to get ISC 12th Result 2022 and Marksheet via Digilocker?

Shortly after the results are declared the original marksheets of the students will be made available at the respective schools. Students will however be able to check the CISCE 12th marksheets through the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets.

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Step 2: Create an account on the app

Step 3: Enter the mobile number and complete the verification

Step 4: Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc

Step 5: Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference

How to check ISC Results 2022 via SMS

Along with the link on the official website students will also be able to check their results via SMS. candidates can follow the steps provided below to get their class 12 results 2022 via SMS

Step 1: Open the Test Messenger on the phone

Step 2: Type ISC<Space><Unique ID>

Step 3: Send to 09248082883

Step 4: The ISC 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

