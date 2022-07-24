ISC Class 12th Results 2022 (Decalred): Know Alternative Ways to Check CISCE 12th Result for Semester 2 Here

ISC 12th Results 2022: ISC Results 2022 - Key statistics
ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights
Total Schools
1228
Total students
96,940
Total boys
51,142
Total girls
45,798
Overall pass percentage
99.38%
Girls pass percentage
99.52%
Boys pass percentage
99.26%
IAC 12th Toppers
The list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Exams 2022 has been issued by the officials. The overall pass percentage for boys this year is 99.26% while the overall pass percentage for girls is 99.52%.
ISC 12th Toppers List 2022
Rank
Topper name
Marks
1
Anandita Misra
399
1
Upasana Nandi
399
1
Harini Rammohan
399
1
Namya Ashok Nichani
399
1
Karthik Prakash
399
1
Ananya Agarwal
399
1
Aakash Srivastava
399
1
Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania
399
1
Faheem Ahmed
399
1
Simran Singh
399
1
Akshat Agarwal
399
1
Prabkirat Singh
399
1
Md Arsh Mustafa
399
1
Pratiti Majumder
399
1
Apurva Kashish
399
1
Prithwija Mandal
399
1
Nikhil Kumar Prasad
399
1
Abhisek Biswas
399
Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:35 PM
CISCE Board has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. As per data provided by the board officials, the total number of students who appeared for the exams was 94011. Check complete details below.
Particulars
Stats for India and Abroad
Stats for Delhi/NCR
Total Number of Students Appeared
96,940
2811
No. of Boys Appeared
51,142 (99.26%)
1418
No. of Girls Appeared
45,798 ( 99.52 %)
1393
Overall Pass Percentage
99.38%
Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:19 PM
The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the ISC 12th Results 2022 can now visit the official website of CISCE to check the results and download the marksheets. Students can also click on the link provided below to check the ISC 12th Results 2022.
ISC 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link
Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:00 PM
Council of Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to media reports, the board will be announcing the class 12 ISC Results on the website of the board at 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the CISCE 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check their results.
ISC 12th results 2022 will be announced for the Arts Commerce and Science stream students. The link for students to check their board exam results will be available at results.cisce.org. Along with the link on the website students will also be able to check the results through the direct link given here.
Students must note that in order to make the process of checking the ISC 12th Results 2022 easier for the students the link of the marksheet will be made available on the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the ISC 12th Results 2022.
How to get ISC 12th Result 2022 and Marksheet via Digilocker?
Shortly after the results are declared the original marksheets of the students will be made available at the respective schools. Students will however be able to check the CISCE 12th marksheets through the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets.
- Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.
- Step 2: Create an account on the app
- Step 3: Enter the mobile number and complete the verification
- Step 4: Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc
- Step 5: Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference
How to check ISC Results 2022 via SMS
Along with the link on the official website students will also be able to check their results via SMS. candidates can follow the steps provided below to get their class 12 results 2022 via SMS
Step 1: Open the Test Messenger on the phone
Step 2: Type ISC<Space><Unique ID>
Step 3: Send to 09248082883
Step 4: The ISC 12th Results 2022 will be displayed
