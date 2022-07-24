    ISC Class 12th Results 2022 (Decalred): Know Alternative Ways to Check CISCE 12th Result for Semester 2 Here

    ISC 12th Results 2022 has been declared by CISCE Today. The link for students to check the results will be live by 5 PM today. Candidates can check the results through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Jul 24, 2022 17:59 IST
    ISC Class 12th Results 2022
    ISC 12th Results 2022: ISC Results 2022 - Key statistics

    Total Schools

    1228

    Total students

    96,940

    Total boys

    51,142

    Total girls

    45,798

    Overall pass percentage

    99.38%

    Girls pass percentage

    99.52%

    Boys pass percentage

    99.26%

    IAC 12th Toppers

    The list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Exams 2022 has been issued by the officials. The overall pass percentage for boys this year is 99.26% while the overall pass percentage for girls is 99.52%.

    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Topper name

    Marks

    1

    Anandita Misra

    399

    1

    Upasana Nandi

    399

    1

    Harini Rammohan

    399

    1

    Namya Ashok Nichani

    399

    1

    Karthik Prakash

    399

    1

    Ananya Agarwal

    399

    1

    Aakash Srivastava

    399

    1

    Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania

    399

    1

    Faheem Ahmed

    399

    1

    Simran Singh

    399

    1

    Akshat Agarwal

    399

    1

    Prabkirat Singh

    399

    1

    Md Arsh Mustafa

    399

    1

    Pratiti Majumder

    399

    1

    Apurva Kashish

    399

    1

    Prithwija Mandal

    399

    1

    Nikhil Kumar Prasad

    399

    1

    Abhisek Biswas

    399

     

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:35 PM

    CISCE Board has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. As per data provided by the board officials, the total number of students who appeared for the exams was 94011. Check complete details below.

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:19 PM

    The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the ISC 12th Results 2022 can now visit the official website of CISCE to check the results and download the marksheets. Students can also click on the link provided below to check the ISC 12th Results 2022.

    ISC 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:00 PM

    Council of Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. According to media  reports, the board will be announcing the class 12 ISC Results on the website of the board at 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the CISCE 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check their results. 

    ISC 12th results 2022 will be announced for the Arts Commerce and Science stream students. The link for students to check their board exam results will be available at results.cisce.org. Along with the link on the website students will also be able to check the results through the direct link given here.

    Students must note that in order to make the process of checking the ISC 12th Results 2022 easier for the students the link of the marksheet will be made available on the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the ISC 12th Results 2022. 

    How to get ISC 12th Result 2022 and Marksheet via Digilocker?

    Shortly after the results are declared the original marksheets of the students will be made available at the respective schools. Students will however be able to check the CISCE 12th marksheets through the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets.

    • Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.
    • Step 2: Create an account on the app 
    • Step 3: Enter the  mobile number and complete the verification
    • Step 4: Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc
    • Step 5:  Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference

    How to check ISC Results 2022 via SMS

    Along with the link on the official website students will also be able to check their results via SMS. candidates can follow the steps provided below to get their class 12 results 2022 via SMS

    Step 1: Open the Test Messenger on the phone

    Step 2: Type ISC<Space><Unique ID>

    Step 3: Send to 09248082883

    Step 4: The ISC 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

