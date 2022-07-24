ISC 12th Results 2022 (OUT): Know Where When and How to check CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022

ISC 12th Results 2022: Key Statistics

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights Total Schools 1228 Total students 96,940 Total boys 51,142 Total girls 45,798 Overall pass percentage 99.38% Girls pass percentage 99.52% Boys pass percentage 99.26%

Toppers List

CISCE Board has announced the list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Results 2022. According to the details provided by board officials, this year, the girls have outshined the boys with an overall pass percentage of 99.52% while the pass percentage for boyss is 99.26%. The list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Exams 2022 is provided below.

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 1 Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania 399 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 1 Simran Singh 399 1 Akshat Agarwal 399 1 Prabkirat Singh 399 1 Md Arsh Mustafa 399 1 Pratiti Majumder 399 1 Apurva Kashish 399 1 Prithwija Mandal 399 1 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 399 1 Abhisek Biswas 399

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has declared the ISC 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the officials. The class 12 results 2022 were declared at 5 PM today. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance oof the students below.

Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Total Number of Students Appeared 96,940 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 51,142 (99.26%) 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 45,798 ( 99.52 %) 1393 Overall Pass Percentage 99.38%

ISC Class 12 Results 2022 Declared

CISCE board has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Cadidates can check their ISC class 12 Results 2022 by entering the Course, UID and index number in the class 12 result link provided. Candidates can also check the ISC 12th Results 2022 through the link which is also available on this page.

ISC 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

How can schools check the ISC 12th Results

Schools affiliated to CISCE can also check the ISC 12th Results of the students. For the schools to check the results authorities are required to login into the CAREERS Portal of CISCE using the Principal's Login ID and Password.

What to keep ready when checking the results

ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website today. Candidates when checking their class 12 Board examination results must make sure that the check through all the details mentioned on the marksheet. Candidates are also required to keep their ISC 12th Admit Card ready with them to get the login credentials to check the results.

CISCE 12th Results soon

Candidates awaiting the declaration of the CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022 must note that the link is for students to check the results is available on the official website however the data is set to be made available by 5 PM today. To check the ISC 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Course, UID and Index Number in the result link provided.

CISCE 12th Results 2022 will be made live on the official website of the board today, According to the official botification issued, ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced at 5 PM on the official website today. Candidates who have been awaiting the declaration of the CISCE 12th Results can visit the official website today to check the results.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the CISCE Class 12 Examinations can now visit the official website of the board today to check the results. The board had last week declared the ICSE Class 10 Results. The results were declared by the officials by 5 PM on Sunday - July 17, 2022.

CISCE will be announcing the class 12 Results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students. Candidates will be able to download their marksheets through the link provided on the official website of the board. To check the CISCE 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number/ roll number in the link provided.

Where to check CISCE 12th Results 2022

ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the official website of CISCE Board. To check the results students can visit the official website of the board. Students can also refer to the list of websites to check the board examination results.

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

When to check CISCE 12th Results 2022

According to the details provded by the CISCE Officials, the ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced by 5 PM today. Students who have appeared for the board examinations can visit the official website of CISCE to check the results.

How to check CISCE 12th Results 2022

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the ISC Class 12 Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Students must note that the ISC 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website or through the DigiLocker App and via SMS. Students can check below the steps to check the CISCE 12th Results 2022.

How to check ISC Results 2022 through the official website

Step 1: Visit the CISCE official website

Step 2: Click on the ISC 12th Result link provided on the official website

Step 3: Enter the CISCE 12th Registration Number and Password in the result link provided

Step 4: The ISC 12th Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download thee ISC 12th Results 2022 for further reference

