    ISC 12th Results 2022 (OUT): Know Where When and How to check CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022

    ISC 12th Results 2022 has been declared on the official website of the board today. Accordung to the information provided by officials, the ISC 12th Results 2022 will be declared by 5 PM today.

    Updated: Jul 24, 2022 17:59 IST
    ISC 12th Results 2022: Key Statistics

    Total Schools

    1228

    Total students

    96,940

    Total boys

    51,142

    Total girls

    45,798

    Overall pass percentage

    99.38%

    Girls pass percentage

    99.52%

    Boys pass percentage

    99.26%

    Toppers List

    CISCE Board has announced the list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Results 2022. According to the details provided by board officials, this year, the girls have outshined the boys with an overall pass percentage of 99.52% while the pass percentage for boyss is 99.26%. The list of students who have topped the ISC 12th Exams 2022 is provided below.

    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Topper name

    Marks

    1

    Anandita Misra

    399

    1

    Upasana Nandi

    399

    1

    Harini Rammohan

    399

    1

    Namya Ashok Nichani

    399

    1

    Karthik Prakash

    399

    1

    Ananya Agarwal

    399

    1

    Aakash Srivastava

    399

    1

    Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania

    399

    1

    Faheem Ahmed

    399

    1

    Simran Singh

    399

    1

    Akshat Agarwal

    399

    1

    Prabkirat Singh

    399

    1

    Md Arsh Mustafa

    399

    1

    Pratiti Majumder

    399

    1

    Apurva Kashish

    399

    1

    Prithwija Mandal

    399

    1

    Nikhil Kumar Prasad

    399

    1

    Abhisek Biswas

    399

     

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:34 PM

    The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has declared the ISC 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the officials. The class 12 results 2022 were declared at 5 PM today. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance oof the students below.

    Particulars

    Stats for India and Abroad

    Stats for Delhi/NCR

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    96,940 

    2811

    No. of Boys Appeared

    51,142 (99.26%)

    1418

    No. of Girls Appeared

    45,798  ( 99.52 %)

    1393

    Overall Pass Percentage

    99.38%

     

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:20 PM

    ISC Class 12 Results 2022 Declared

    CISCE board has announced the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Cadidates can check their ISC class 12 Results 2022 by entering the Course, UID and index number in the class 12 result link provided. Candidates can also check the ISC 12th Results 2022 through the link which is also available on this page.

    ISC 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 5:00 PM

    How can schools check the ISC 12th Results

    Schools affiliated to CISCE can also check the ISC 12th Results of the students. For the schools to check the results authorities are required to login into the CAREERS Portal of CISCE using the Principal's Login ID and Password.

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 4:30 PM

    What to keep ready when checking the results

    ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website today. Candidates when checking their class 12 Board examination results must make sure that the check through all the details mentioned on the marksheet. Candidates are also required to keep their ISC 12th Admit Card ready with them to get the login credentials to check the results. 

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 4:09 PM

    CISCE 12th Results soon

    Candidates awaiting the declaration of the CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022 must note that the link is for students to check the results is available on the official website however the data is set to be made available by 5 PM today. To check the ISC 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Course, UID and Index Number in the result link provided.

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 3:40 PM

    CISCE 12th Results 2022 will be made live on the official website of the board today, According to the official botification issued, ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced at 5 PM on the official website today. Candidates who have been awaiting the declaration of the CISCE 12th Results can visit the official website today to check the results. 

    Updated as on July 24, 2022 @ 3:30 PM

    Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the CISCE Class 12 Examinations can now visit the official website of the board today to check the results. The board had last week declared the ICSE Class 10 Results. The results were declared by the officials by 5 PM on Sunday - July 17, 2022. 

    CISCE will be announcing the class 12 Results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students. Candidates will be able to download their marksheets through the link provided on the official website of the board. To check the CISCE 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number/ roll number in the link provided. 

    Where to check CISCE 12th Results 2022

    ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the official website of CISCE Board. To check the results students can visit the official website of the board. Students can also refer to the list of websites to check the board examination results. 

    • cisce.org 
    • results.cisce.org

    When to check CISCE 12th Results 2022

    According to the details provded by the CISCE Officials, the  ISC 12th Results 2022 will be announced by 5 PM today. Students who have appeared for the board examinations can visit the official website of CISCE to check the results.

    How to check CISCE 12th Results 2022
    Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will be announcing the ISC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the ISC Class 12 Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Students must note that the ISC 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website or through the DigiLocker App and via SMS. Students can check below the steps to check the CISCE 12th Results 2022.

    How to check ISC Results 2022 through the official website

    Step 1: Visit the CISCE official website

    Step 2: Click on the ISC 12th Result link provided on the official website

    Step 3: Enter the CISCE 12th Registration Number and Password in the result link provided

    Step 4: The ISC 12th Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download thee ISC 12th Results 2022 for further reference

