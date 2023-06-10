JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023 To Release Tomorrow, Download Provisional Key at jeeadv.ac.in

  1. Home
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: IIT Guwahati will release answer key of JEE Advanced tomorrow on June 11. Candidates can download JEE Advanced provisional answer key at jeeadv.ac.in. Know steps to download here 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 10, 2023 12:41 IST
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the JEE Advance answer key tomorrow on June 11, 2023. As per the announced time, the JEE Advanced provisional answer key will be released at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Advanced answer key 2023 online from the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. 

They will be able to download answer key by using the required login credentials. Candidates will be also given the provision to raise objections in the answer key of JEE Advanced. As per reports, this year, a total of 1,80,226 students appeared for both paper 1 and 2.

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates 

Candidates can go through the table to know the dates and other important details: 

Events 

Dates 

JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 

June 11, 2023 (Tomorrow)

Feedback on provisional answer keys from the candidates

June 11 to 12, 2023

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 

June 18, 2023

JEE Advanced Result 

June 18, 2023

How To Download JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Online?  

Once the answer key of JEE Advanced is released, the link will be activated and candidates can download it by using their login credentials on the official website. They can go through the detailed steps provided below: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link of JEE Advanced provisional answer keys.
  • Step 3: A new window having the JEE Advanced answer key in form of a PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Download and save the PDF.  

Can Candidates Raise Objections in JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023? 

Yes, IIT Guwahati provides the provision to challenge the answer key of JEE Advanced. The provisional answer key is being released and candidates can raise objections, in case of any error. They must note that the answer key is not the final result and will only give them a rough score. 

The JEE Advanced objection window/ feedback from candidates will start once the answer keys are released. The candidates can send their feedback regarding the JEE Advanced answer key from June 11 (10 am) till June 12, 2023 (5 pm). 

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheet Releases at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How to Download Here
