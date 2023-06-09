JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023 To Release Shortly, Download at jeeadv.ac.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will upload the recorded response sheet of JEE Advanced online today on June 9, 2023. Candidates can check their response sheets at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the JEE Advanced response sheet.

The official provisional answer keys will be released on June 11, meanwhile, the challenge window will be open from June 11 to 12. Earlier, the officials released the official question papers of JEE Advanced on June 5, 2023. They can still download paper 1 and 2 PDF online at jeeadv.ac.in.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates

Candidates can check important upcoming events date of JEE Advanced. Go through the table to know the exam date as well as time:

Events Dates JEE Advanced Response Sheet June 9, 2023 (5 PM) Provisional answer key of JEE Advanced June 11, 2023 (10 PM) Raising objections in provisional answer key June 11 to 12, 2023 JEE Advanced final answer key June 18, 2023 JEE Advanced result June 18, 2023

How to download JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023?

The response sheet includes the answers marked by the candidates in the exam. They can compare the answers in their response sheet with that in the JEE Advanced answer key. For that, they need to download it by following the below steps:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: JEE Advanced response sheet

Step 3: A login screen will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 5: Download the response sheet and save it for future references

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key

As per the schedule date, the provisional answer key of JEE Advanced will be released on June 11. Candidates will also be given the provision to raise objections. The window to challenge the JEE Advanced answer key will be available from June 11 to 12, 2023. Based on the objections raised, the officials will release the final answer key and result.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023, Download Official Paper 1 and 2 PDF at jeeadv.ac.in