JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023 To Release Shortly, Download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati will be releasing the recorded responses of the candidates tomorrow on June 9. Candidates have to use their login credentials to download the JEE Advanced response sheets 2023. Check steps here 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 10:59 IST
JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will upload the recorded response sheet of JEE Advanced online today on June 9, 2023. Candidates can check their response sheets at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number, date of birth and mobile number to download the JEE Advanced response sheet. 

The official provisional answer keys will be released on June 11, meanwhile, the challenge window will be open from June 11 to 12. Earlier, the officials released the official question papers of JEE Advanced on June 5, 2023. They can still download paper 1 and 2 PDF online at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check important upcoming events date of JEE Advanced. Go through the table to know the exam date as well as time: 

Events 

Dates 

JEE Advanced Response Sheet

June 9, 2023 (5 PM)

Provisional answer key of JEE Advanced

June 11, 2023 (10 PM)

Raising objections in provisional answer key 

June 11 to 12, 2023

JEE Advanced final answer key 

June 18, 2023

JEE Advanced result

June 18, 2023

How to download JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023? 

The response sheet includes the answers marked by the candidates in the exam. They can compare the answers in their response sheet with that in the JEE Advanced answer key. For that, they need to download it by following the below steps: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: JEE Advanced response sheet
  • Step 3: A login screen will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number
  • Step 5: Download the response sheet and save it for future references 

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key

As per the schedule date, the provisional answer key of JEE Advanced will be released on June 11. Candidates will also be given the provision to raise objections. The window to challenge the JEE Advanced answer key will be available from June 11 to 12, 2023. Based on the objections raised, the officials will release the final answer key and result. 

Also Read: JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023, Download Official Paper 1 and 2 PDF at jeeadv.ac.in
