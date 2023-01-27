JEE Main 2023: January 28, 29, 30 Exam Admit Card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for the January 29 and 30th examinations has been released by the National Testing Agency. Students who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 and 2 exams on the said dates can download the admit card through the link available on the official website of JEE Main. the official notification further states that the JEE Main 2023 Admit cards for the January 31 and 1 February 2023 Exam will be released subsequently.

To download the JEE Main 2023 Exam Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2023 Application ID and Password in the result link provided. Students can also download the JEE Main 2023 January 28, 29 and 30, Exam through the direct link available on this page.

JEE Main 2023 January 28, 29 and 30, 2023 exam admit card is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEE Main Exam Admit Card through the link available below.

JEE Main 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Exam Details

The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Main 2023 B.Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B) exams in 285 exam cities and 343 exam centres. The B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 exams will be conducted on January 29 and 30, 2023 in 278 cities and 507 centres for approximately 2.87 Lakh students.

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

The JEE Main 2023 January 28, 29 and 30 Exam Admit Card is now available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 exams can download the JEE Main 2023 exams by following the below given steps.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 - Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for further reference

JEE Main 2023 Schedule

The Next JEE Main 2023 exam will now be conducted on January 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted for Paper 2A - B.Arch and Paper 2B - B.Planning programme. Students appearing for the said exams are advised to visit the official website and download the admit card. Students must note that the exam will be conducted in the second shift from 3 to 6 PM. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details.

