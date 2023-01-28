JEE Main 2023 Paper 2: 28 January Shift 2 B.Arch B.Plan Exam Today, Get Exam Day Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency will conduct the B.Arch, B.Planning examinations for the JEE Main 2023 exam today - January 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted in the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. students appearing for the NTA JEE Main 2023 B.Arch and B.Planning exam can check here the exam-related details, guidelines for exam day and points to remember.

JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023. NTA has already conducted the exams for January 24 and 25. Students who appeared for the Shift 1 and 2 JEE Main 2023 Exam on Day 1 have stated that the exams were easy to moderate while on Day 2 as well the exams were moderate.

Reporting Time

JEE Main 2023 January 28 Exam will be conducted in the second shift. Students appearing for the exam need to report to the exam centre by 2 PM for the entry procedure. Students must note that the exam centre gate will close half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

JEE Main 2023: Things to Carry to the Exam Centre

Students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 January 28 exam are required to carry along with them their JEE Main 2023 B.Arch and B.Plan admit card. Students must note that they are not allowed to carry any other documents or items other than the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and a valid document with photo ID and a passport-size photograph inside the exam hall.

Pen paper for rough work will be provided inside the exam hall. Students are advised to wear loose and comfortable clothing and avoid any metal objects carried inside.

Items like Mobile Phones, Electronic gadgets, watches, calculators or other stationary items.

JEE Main 2023: January 28 Exams

The exam is conducted today January 28, 2023, is the JEE Main Paper 2A and 2B - B.Arch and B.Planning. The exam will have three sections - Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing with 82 questions for 400 marks in Paper 2A and 105 questions in Paper 2B.

