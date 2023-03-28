JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip OUT Soon, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip: The JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slip is expected to be released on the official website soon. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams from April 6, 2023. Students who have completed the JEE Main 2023 applications will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slip.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams in January 2023 and the results were announced in February 2023. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city intimation slip will contain the details of the city where the students will be allotted the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the details of the exam centre will be given in the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams will be conducted in April 2023. According to the dates available, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

The JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation slip is issued by the NTA to intimate the students of the city in which their JEE Main 2023 exam centre will be located.

The city allotted to the students in the JEE Main 2023 exams will be based on the choices entered by the students when submitting the JEE Main 2023 applications for session 2.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: How to Check Exam City Slip

The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip will be available on the official website of JEE Main. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ]JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the JEE Main credentials.

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the exam city intimation slip for further reference

