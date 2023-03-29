JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date: Check When To Download Session 2 Hall Ticket Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main April session admit card soon in online mode. As per some media reports, JEE Main 2023 admit card is slated to release in the fourth week of March. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date and time of JEE Main admit card 2023 is still awaited. All the registered candidates will be issued JEE Main admit card 2023 to appear for the engineering entrance exam.

Once available, candidates can download the admit card of JEE Mains 2023 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main admit card 2023. Also, before the release of hall ticket, NTA will release the city intimation slip of JEE Main. The updates regarding the same are still awaited.

JEE Main 2023 Dates for Session 2

JEE Main April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Check below the table to know expected date of JEE Main hall ticket 2023 -

Events Dates (April Session) JEE Main Admit Card March 2023 JEE Main Exam Session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Expected Date

The JEE Main admit card release date is not yet announced, however, it has been expected that the admit card of JEE Main 2023 for session 2 will be issued by this week. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of JEE Main hall ticket. Also, only candidates who have successfully applied for NTA JEE Mains will be issued the admit card. Those appearing for the exam will be required to carry their JEE Main admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

JEE Main Advance Exam City Intimation Slip 2023

Before IIT JEE Main admit card 2023, the NTA will release the city intimation slip. As per updates, the JEE Main 2023 advance city intimation slip will have details about exam dates for the candidates and the allotted city. Those appearing for the entrance exam can download the JEE Main city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their - application number and password/date of birth to download JEE Main city intimation slip.

