JEE Main Registration 2023 Starts Again for Session 2, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Registration 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration for session 2 again for those candidates who are yet to fill out the form. They have been given time till March 16 to complete JEE Main registration 2023. They can register for JEE Main 2023 in online mode at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the notice released, it has been stated that a few candidates have requested to open the registration window again for JEE Main session 2 as they could not complete the same due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, NTA decided to re-open the JEE Main registration 2023 window.

JEE Main Registration 2023 for Session 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Main Registration 2023 Dates

As NTA has reopened the registration window of JEE Mains for session 2, candidates must apply for the same within the allotted time. They can check the table to know last date -

Events Dates JEE Main Registration March 15, 2023 Last date to register March 16, 2023 (10.50 pm) Last date for payment of fees March 16, 2023 (11.50 pm)

How To Register for JEE Main 2023 for Session 2?

Candidates who are yet to apply, must fill JEE Main registration form 2023 by the deadline. If they face any difficulty in applying for JEE Main 2023 Session 2, they can contact 011-40759000 or write an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to register for JEE Main 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Mains -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click JEE Main session 2 registration.

3rd Step - Now, complete the JEE Main registration by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with the generated credentials and fill up the JEE Main application form session 2.

5th Step - Also, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee in online mode.

6th Step - Preview all details and submit the form for future reference.

What After the JEE Main Registration 2023 Window Closes?

Once the registration window closes, NTA will release the city intimation slip, JEE Main admit card 2023. The official notice states - "The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time." Candidates can download the JEE Main admit card 2023 at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in by using the login credentials.

Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10 Social Science Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here