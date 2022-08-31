JMI RCA Result 2022 (OUT): Check Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Result at jmicoe.in

JMI RCA Result 2022 (OUT): Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the Residential Coaching Academy (JMI RCA) result 2022 today on 31st August in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their result for free coaching for the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2023 at jmicoe.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their names and interview date and time on the official website. The list of candidates called for interview is available on JMI’s official website – jmicoe.in. JMI will be conducting an online interview starting from 3rd September 2022.

JMI RCA 2022 Interview To Be Held in Online Mode

As per JMI official notification, it has been stated "Due to the prevailing situation in different parts of India, it has been decided that the interviews of Residential Coaching Academy, JMI for civil services coaching programme 2023 will be held online only as per the given schedule. There will be no offline interviews."

JMI informed that the candidates will get the link one day before the interview and advised the candidates to appear before the interview board in formal dress. It further asked them to ensure internet connectivity and appropriate background.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Funds Residential Coaching Academy

The Residential Coaching Academy is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities. The university released the applications for free IAS coaching in June and held an examination on 2nd July to select the candidates. The entrance exam was held in Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru and Malappuram in Kerala.

RCA provides free coaching and training to underprivileged students with its round-the-clock library facility and an ecosystem which is one of the best in the country for aspirants of civil services and other competitive examinations.

