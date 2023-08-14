JNU UG admission 2023 second merit list to release on August 16 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, know how to check

JNU UG Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for admission into undergraduate programmes on August 16, 2023. The pre-enrolment registration and fee payment will have to be completed between August 22 and 24, 2023. Jawaharlal Nehru University is accepting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions.

CUET-UG scores will be applicable for admission to all programmes BA (Hons) in foreign languages, integrated BSc-MSc programme in ayurveda biology and all its certificate of proficiency programmes.

JNU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the merit list and admission dates of Jawaharlal Nehru University:

Events Dates JNU second merit list 2023 August 16, 2023 Blocking of seats August 16 to 18, 2023 JNU third merit list 2023 August 22, 2023 Blocking of seats August 22 to 24, 2023 Physical Verification of Admission August 28 to 30, 2023 (B.A. Hons) August 31, 2023 (COP)

How to check JNU 2nd Merit List 2023?

After the release of second list, the pre-enrolment registrations and fee payment will have to be completed between August 22 and 24. Check below the steps to know how to check and download 2nd merit list of JNU:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the second merit list link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login details if needed

Step 5: Check the merit list and take the print for future reference

JNU UG 3rd Merit List 2023

The university will release the third merit list on August 22, 2023 and the fourth and final one on September 7, 2023. The pre-enrolment registration and fee payment will be done by August 24. The process of pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees for the fourth list will be done on September 7 to 8, 2023.

