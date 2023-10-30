Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card On November 3, Get Steps To Download Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will release the admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 exam on November 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - kmatindia.com.

As per the given schedule, the KMAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. The mock test will be held from November 1 to 2, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

KMAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

How to download the Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the KMAT admit card 2024 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2023 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details as asked

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download it for future use

KMAT Exam 2023

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will be conducted in paper-pen-based mode with 120 MCQs divided into three sections. The MBA entrance exam is held for candidates for admission to MBA, PGDM and MCA courses. This year, it is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023.

