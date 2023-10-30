UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Fee Details Here

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the registration window for UCEED and CEED courses tomorrow: October 31, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates who have not registered for UCEED, CEED exams can fill out the registration form through the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED, and CEED exams are conducted for the candidates to get admission into various UG and PG design courses.

According to the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications with the online payment of the regular fee by Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The last date to register for the UCEED, CEED exam 2024 with a payment of a late fee is November 8, 2023. IIT Bombay will release the hall tickets on January 5, 2023. Candidates are requested to read all the important instructions carefully before filling out the application form online.

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Fees

Candidates need to make the online payment of the required amount of fees to get themselves registered for UCEED, CEED exam 2024. Check the fee details below:

Category Fees Female candidates (All) Rs 1,900 SC, ST, PwD candidates Rs 1,900 All other candidates Rs 3,800

How to fill out the UCEED, CEED 2024 registration form online?

The registration form for UCEED and CEED 2024 is available online. Candidates can follow the steps that are provided below to complete their registrations online.

Step 1: Go to the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to register for UCEED, CEED 2024

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload the respective documents in the given format

Step 6: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Go through the details and then submit

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page for future use

