Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will release the admit cards for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exam tomorrow, November 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets by entering the necessary details through the official website - kmatindia.com.

As per the given schedule, the admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT exam 2023 will be made available at 4 pm. The examination authority will conduct the KMAT entrance exam on November 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

KMAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important details related to the KMAT 2023 exam in the table below:

Events Dates Availability of KMAT admit card November 3, 2023, at 4 pm KMAT exam November 5, 2023

Details Mentioned on KMAT Hall Ticket 2023

After downloading the KMAT admit card 2023, it is important for the candidates to cross-check all the details mentioned on it. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it.

Candidate’s name Candidate’s photograph Exam date Candidate’s signature Exam day important instructions Exam venue

How to download the Karnataka KMAT 2023 hall ticket?

Candidates appearing for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test can go through the below-given steps to download the KMAT admit card 2024 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the KMAT 2023 admit card link available

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details as asked

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download it for future reference

