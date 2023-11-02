Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

  1. Home
Karnataka KMAT 2023: KPPGCA will release the admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 exam tomorrow, November 3, 2023. Once released, registered candidates can download their hall tickets at kmatindia.com. Check the details here.

Updated: Nov 2, 2023 13:59 IST
Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) will release the admit cards for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exam tomorrow, November 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets by entering the necessary details through the official website - kmatindia.com.

As per the given schedule, the admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT exam 2023 will be made available at 4 pm. The examination authority will conduct the KMAT entrance exam on November 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates. 

KMAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

KMAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important details related to the KMAT 2023 exam in the table below:

Events 

Dates

Availability of KMAT admit card 

November 3, 2023, at 4 pm

KMAT exam 

November 5, 2023

Details Mentioned on KMAT Hall Ticket 2023

After downloading the KMAT admit card 2023, it is important for the candidates to cross-check all the details mentioned on it. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it. 

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Exam date

Candidate’s signature

Exam day important instructions

Exam venue

How to download the Karnataka KMAT 2023 hall ticket? 

Candidates appearing for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test can go through the below-given steps to download the KMAT admit card 2024 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the KMAT 2023 admit card link available 

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details as asked

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download it for future reference

