Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Entry Pass Download Begins Today For Mop-Up Round

    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: KEA will activate the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round entry pass download link. Once the Karnataka NEET PG counselling link is activated eligible candidates will be able to access the entry pass from - kea.kar.nic.in. Check updates here 

    Updated: Nov 21, 2022 20:12 IST
    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon release the Karnataka NEET PG entry pass download link for the mop-up round soon. Once the link gets activated, candidates will be able to download the pass. The eligible candidates can download the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round entry pass via the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.  Earlier, KEA released the Karnataka NEET PG counselling schedule for the mop-up round. 

    As per the schedule, candidates who have registered but not verify their documents can do the same on November 22. After this, the PG medical and dental course aspirants will be eligible to download the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round entry pass. The non-in-service PG medical offline seat allotment will be from November 23 to 25. For the dental program, seat allotment will be held on November 25.

    How to download Karnataka NEET  PG Mop-Up Round Entry Pass 2022? 

    The entry pass for the Karnataka PG NEET mop-up round will be activated soon. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka NEET PG entry pass for mop-up round 2022 - 

    • Step1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in
    • Step2: Go to the latest announcement section
    • Step3: Click on the mop-up round entry pass download link
    • Step4: Enter the CET registration number and captcha code
    • Step5: The entry pass will appear on the  screen
    • Step6: Click on the  print button to download 

    During the Karnataka PG medical counselling 2022, candidates will have to fill in their college and course preferences. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET PG, NEET MDS AIR rank, the authorities will release the seat allotment list for admission. Through Karnataka PG medical 2022 admission to 5,267 seats of Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and PG Diploma.  

