Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Download Date Extended for Round 2, Check Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to download the Karnataka PGCET admission order and payment of fees for round 2. Now, candidates can download their Karnataka PGCET admission order till February 17, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka PGCET admission order in online mode at the official website -kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their PGCET Number and Captcha code to download their Karnataka PGCET admission order 2022 for round 2.

Also, candidates can now pay the fees till February 17, 2023 to confirm their seats allotted during Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 round 2. KEA conducts Karnataka PGCET counselling for the candidates shortlisted based on a merit list prepared by the exam authorities based on the score in GATE/PGCET exam.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order for round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Events Dates Payment of fees and downloading of admission letter February 17, 2023 (till 2 PM) Last date for reporting to the colleges February 17, 2023 (till 6 PM)

How To Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order for Round 1?

All the shortlisted candidates will have to download their KEA PGCET admission order in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order for Round 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and go to the latest announcements.

3rd Step - Click on the link - PGCET 2022 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Second round choice Fee payment & admission order download link.

4th Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter PGCET number and captcha text.

6th Step - The Karnataka PGCET admission order pdf will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Download the same and save it for future references.

How To Pay Karnataka PGCET 2022 Second Allotment Fees?

Candidates can pay the fee till February 17 by 2 PM. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET admission order while reporting to the allotted college. They can go through the steps to know how to pay the fees -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - Click on the tab for - Admissions from the main menu.

3rd Step - Now click on PGCET-2022 from the drop-down menu.

4th Step - Click on the link - PGCET-2022 Second Round Payment and Admission Order Download Link.

5th Step - Enter the PGCET number and type the captcha code.

6th Step - Click on the Submit button.

