  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KCET 2023: KEA Releases Important Notice for CBSE, CISCE and IGCSE Students, Check PDF Here

KCET 2023: KEA Releases Important Notice for CBSE, CISCE and IGCSE Students, Check PDF Here

KCET 2023: As per the recent updates, students of the boards i.e. CBSE/ CISCE/ IGCSE who have registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 can make the necessary changes in the registration module from Friday, March 31, by visiting the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 30, 2023 19:13 IST
KCET 2023
KCET 2023

KCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said in an official notice that, students of the boards i.e. CBSE/ CISCE/ IGCSE who have registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examinations 2023 but did not complete the declaration till now can edit the necessary details in the registration module from Friday, March 31 by visiting the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Check Karnataka KCET 2023 Official Notice Here 

As per the official notice, students can make the modifications to their registration module from March 31, 2023, to April 3, 2023 upto 6 pm. It is also advisable for the students to make the required changes before the deadline as the examination authority may not provide further extensions.

KCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Karnataka UG CET 2023 examination in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Last Date to Fill Out the KCET 2023 Registration Form

April 5, 2023

Last Date to Submit the KCET 2023 Application Fees

April 7, 2023

Edit Window for KCET 2023

March 31, 2023, to April 3, 2023

KCET 2023 Exam

May 20, 2023, and May 21, 2023

Kannada Language Exam 

May 22, 2023

KCET Exam 2023

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test is a state-level examination conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who want to get admission into various engineering colleges in Karnataka can apply for the KCET examination 2023. According to the official exam schedule, the KCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and May 21, 2023, in offline Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Also Read: OJEE 2023 Registration to Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023