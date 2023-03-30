KCET 2023: KEA Releases Important Notice for CBSE, CISCE and IGCSE Students, Check PDF Here

KCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said in an official notice that, students of the boards i.e. CBSE/ CISCE/ IGCSE who have registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examinations 2023 but did not complete the declaration till now can edit the necessary details in the registration module from Friday, March 31 by visiting the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Check Karnataka KCET 2023 Official Notice Here

As per the official notice, students can make the modifications to their registration module from March 31, 2023, to April 3, 2023 upto 6 pm. It is also advisable for the students to make the required changes before the deadline as the examination authority may not provide further extensions.

KCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Karnataka UG CET 2023 examination in the table given below.

Events Dates Last Date to Fill Out the KCET 2023 Registration Form April 5, 2023 Last Date to Submit the KCET 2023 Application Fees April 7, 2023 Edit Window for KCET 2023 March 31, 2023, to April 3, 2023 KCET 2023 Exam May 20, 2023, and May 21, 2023 Kannada Language Exam May 22, 2023

KCET Exam 2023

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test is a state-level examination conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who want to get admission into various engineering colleges in Karnataka can apply for the KCET examination 2023. According to the official exam schedule, the KCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and May 21, 2023, in offline Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

