KCET 2025 Option Entry For Round 1 Closing Today, Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the KCET 2025 round 1 option entry process today, July 18. All students who passed the UGCET exam can now choose their favorite courses and colleges. To do this, they must visit the official KCET website and fill in their choices before 11:59 PM tonight.
To submit their choices, students need to log in using their CET application number or scan the QR code on the login page. After logging in, they can select which college and course they want to join. It is important to choose carefully, as these preferences will be used to give them seats in the next step.
The KCET mock seat allotment result 2025 will come out on July 21. This will show students an idea of which seat they might get. After that, the final round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 28, 2025.
KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Deadline and Important Dates
Check the table below for the KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Deadline and Important dates:
|
Events
|
Date and Time
|
Last date of KCET Option Entry
|
July 18, 2025
|
Deadline to submit KCET Option Entry
|
Till 11:59 PM (TODAY)
|
Release of KCET mock seat allotment list
|
July 21, 2025 (after 11:00 AM)
|
Option change (add, delete, modify, re-order, alter options)
|
July 21 (2 PM) to July 24 (11:59 PM), 2025
|
Release of round 1 KCET seat allotment list
|
July 28, 2025 (after 11:00 AM)
Steps to Fill the KCET 2025 Option Entry Form?
Students who passed the UGCET 2025 can easily fill their college and course choices online. Follow these simple steps to complete your KCET 2025 option entry:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Admissions, UGCET - Option Entry Link
Step 3: Log in using your CET application number (check your verification slip) or scan the QR code shown on the screen
Step 4: If scanning the QR code, use your mobile phone
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number
Step 6: Do face verification by taking your photo
Step 7: Pay the Rs. 750 fee online to continue
Step 8: Once payment is done, the option entry link will open
Step 9: Read and accept the terms and conditions
Step 10: Choose your preferred college and course, save your options, and download a copy for safety
