KCET 2025 Option Entry For Round 1 Closing Today, Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the KCET 2025 round 1 option entry process today, July 18. All students who passed the UGCET exam can now choose their favorite courses and colleges. To do this, they must visit the official KCET website and fill in their choices before 11:59 PM tonight.

To submit their choices, students need to log in using their CET application number or scan the QR code on the login page. After logging in, they can select which college and course they want to join. It is important to choose carefully, as these preferences will be used to give them seats in the next step.

The KCET mock seat allotment result 2025 will come out on July 21. This will show students an idea of which seat they might get. After that, the final round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 28, 2025.