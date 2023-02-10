Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 Release Date Revised, Know When To Download

Kerala SSLC Admit Card Date 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has revised the Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 release date. Now, as per the revised date, the Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 will be available for download on February 14, 2023. Earlier, Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 was scheduled to be available from February 13, 2023.

Once released, only the respective schools will be able to download Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 from the official website. They will have to use the asked login credentials to download Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 for the class 10th students. Further, the students will have to collect their Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 from their respective schools.

How To Download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023?

The hall ticket for Kerala SSLC class 10 exam can only be downloaded by the respective school heads. They will have to use the required login credentials to download the Kerala board class 10 hall ticket. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala SSLC admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Kerala Board - keralapareekshabhavan.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on login section.

3rd Step - Login by using the required credentials.

4th Step - The Kerala SSLC hall tickets of Class 10 students will appear on the screen.

5th Step - The school head can download the Kerala SSLC admit card and take a print out.

Check Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 Revised Date Notice - Here

Kerala SSLC Exams 2023

Earlier, the officials announced the exam dates for Kerala class 10 board exams 2023. As per the Kerala SSLC time table 2023, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan SSLC exams will be conducted between March 9 to 29, 2023 in pen and paper mode. Also, to help students prepare for Kerala SSLC board exams 2023, the board will conduct the mock exams between February 27 and March 3.

