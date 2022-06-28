MAH CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Edit Mistakes in Application Form at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: Maharashtra CET 2022 Application Correction Window has been opened today by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The application correction option for MAH CET 2022 has been enabled for students who have completed the registration process and filled the application form online. Such candidates can edit mistakes, make changes to the Maha CET 2022 application form online via - cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the official notice, the MAH CET 2022 application correction window has been opened only for MBA/ MMS and BHMCT courses. To make the process of editing the making changes to the MAH CET 2022 Application Form, a direct link to the editing window is also provided below:

MAH CET 2022 Dates

Events Dates Availability of MAH CET application correction window 28th to 30th June 2022 MAH CET Exam (BHMCT) 21st August 2022 MAH CET 2022 MBA/ MMS Exam 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2022

Details that can be edited during MAH CET 2022 Application Correction Window

As per the details shared by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra, candidates who have successfully completed the registration process and application form. During this window, candidates are allowed to correct only specific details in their application form. During the window, candidates can edit and change their name, Date of Birth, Photograph and Signature. The last date to make any changes to the application form is 30th June 2022. After this date, no changes will be allowed in the MAH CET 2022 application form.

How To Avail MAH CET 2022 Correction Window Facility?

To edit the Maharashtra CET application form, candidates do not have to pay any fee. They will have to visit the official MAH CET website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Then, click on the appropriate course (MBA/ MMS, BHMCT, etc) link. On the new page click on - Registered Login. Now, log in to the dashboard using the application number and password. Further, click on correction in the application form. Now, edit the name, photo, signature, and dob in the submitted MAH CET 2022 application form. Submit and download the confirmation page and take multiple printouts for future use.

What after the MAH CET Correction Window 2022 Closes?

After the Maharashtra CET application window closes, the authorities will release the MAH CET admit card for the candidates. The admit card of MAH CET 2022 is expected to be issued tentatively in the first week of August 2022. Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org by using their login credentials.

