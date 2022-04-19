Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2022 Expected by Mid-May? FYJC Admissions Process to start from 17th May, Get Updates Here

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2022 Date: With Maharashtra 10th and 12th Exam 2022 concluded successfully, students are now eagerly awaiting the declaration of SSC and HSC Results 2022. While as of now there has been no update with regards to Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2022 Date, sources close to the board have hinted that the state board might declare the results by mid-May 2022. While the information is based on trusted sources, students should note that it is not confirmed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune.

What is Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 Date?

As reported earlier, so far there has been no announcement with regards to Maharashtra 10th and 12th Result 2022 Declaration Date. Currently, the evaluation process of answer sheets is underway for both Class 10 and Class 12 students and MSBSHSE Results 2022 can be declared only after that concludes. With more than 16.5 lakh students appearing for the SSC Exam and Nearly 14 lakh students appearing for the HSC Exam 2022 of the Maharashtra Board, completing the evaluation work will take about a month’s time. By these standards, Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 should be expected to be announced by mid-May 2022.

FYJC Admissions 2022 from 17th May Onwards

The tentative date of mid-May for Maharashtra 10th and 12th Result 2022 has got even more support after the FYJC Admission 2022 Schedule was released by the concerned authority. As per the schedule, the FYJC Admission 2022 process is expected to commence on 17th May 2022. Prior to the start of the actual registration process, the authorities have also made provision for mock registration from 1st to 14th May 2022. The registration process for admission to First Year Junior College Admissions is likely to be held in two rounds and SSC result marks will be mandatory for the 2nd Phase of the application. Looking at this timeline, it seems that the Maharashtra Board may announce SSC Result 2022 by mid-May 2022.

