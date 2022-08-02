Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Postponed to avoid clash with MHT CET, Check Revised Dates Here

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Postponed: As per the latest update, the on-going Maharashtra Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2022 has been postponed by the state board. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to defer a exam for a few subjects for the Class 12 or HSC Students to a later date. Maharashtra HSC Class 12 supplementary exams which began on 21st July had a few exam paper dates clashing with MHT CET 2022 State-level entrance exam. To avoid this clash, the state board has decided to postpone the Supplementary Examination by a few more days.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Postponed - Official Notice

MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Clash with HSC Supply Exam

According to the schedule released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell, the MHT CET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held in August 2022. MHT-CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group is scheduled to be held from 5th to 11th August while the MHT CET Exam for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group will be organized from 12th to 20th August 2022. Due to this, a few HSC supplementary exam papers which were scheduled between 6th and 10th August were directly clashing with MHT CET 2022 Exam. To avoid this clash, the Maharashtra State Board has decided to postpone the HSC Supplementary Exam by a few days.

Maharashtra HSC Supply Exam 2022 Revised Schedule

To confirm the development about Maharashtra HSC Supply Exam 2022 being postponed, the state board has released a detailed notification on its website. The notification confirms that the MSBHSE HSC Class 12 Supplementary Exam has been postponed for a few subjects. The exam for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses – Paper 1 which was to be held on 6th August has been shifted to 22nd August 2022. On similar lines, Class 12 Supplementary Exam for Education subject has also been postponed and shifted back from 6th August to 22nd August 2022. MCVC paper II, library and information exam which was scheduled to be held on 10th August will now be held on 23rd August 2022. HSC Supplementary Exam for Child development, defence studies, crop production, and animal science, which was to be held on 12th August will now be held on 24th August 2022.

Subject Name Old Date Revised Date Minimum Competency Vocational Courses – Paper 1 6th August 2022 22nd August 2022 Education 6th August 2022 22nd August 2022 MCVC paper II, library and information exam 10th August 2022 23rd August 2022 Child development, defence studies, crop production, and animal science 12th August 2022 24th August 2022

