Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: MSBSHSE 10th Results to be Declared Tomorrow at 1 PM @mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting months of anxious wait to an end, the Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 Date has been finally announced. School Education Varsha Gaikwad today confirmed that MSBSHSE SSC Results for Class 10 Board Exams will be declared tomorrow - 17th June 202 - Friday. Along with confirming the date, Ms Gaikwad also confirmed that Maharashtra SSC 10th Results will be announced during afternoon hours, at 1 PM. Going by the trend, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold a press meet at 11 AM in which the SSC Results 2022 will be announced officially. Post that, students will be able to check Maharashtra 10th Results 2022 at 1 PM through the official website - mahresults.nic.in. Alternatively, they will also get a direct link to check MSBSHSE SSC Results online via the link placed below as well:

16 Lakh Students to Receive MSBSHSE SSC Results

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date Announcement comes as a major relief for 16 lakhs of students who have been waiting for the same for months. As per the details shared by School Education Minister, a total of 16,38,964 students have appeared for the SSC Exam held into March - April 2022. Of the total number, 8,89,506 are male students while the rest 7,49,458 are female students. All these students will receive the outcome of their hard work tomorrow in the form of Maharashtra 10th Result 2022.

Total Number of Students 16,38,964 Number of Male Students 8,89,506 Number of Female Students 7,49,458

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 online?

To ensure students are able to check and get access to SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board quickly and easily, the MSBSHSE will publish them online on the official website. At 1 PM in the afternoon, students can log onto mahresults.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org or ssc.mahresults.org.in in order to check Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022. Once on this page, students will have to enter their exam roll number and the first three character of their Mother’s name in the concerned fields. Upon submission of these details, students will be able to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 for Class 10 board exams. All the details required to access MSBSHSE 10th Result scorecard will be mentioned on the official admit card issued to the students prior to the examination.

