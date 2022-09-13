MAT Admit Card 2022 (Delayed): AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card To Release Tomorrow at mat.aima.in

MAT Admit Card 2022 (Delayed): As per the latest updates, the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) will now be released tomorrow on 14th September in online mode. As mentioned on the official website, now AIMA MAT CBT admit card will be issued at 2 PM tomorrow. MAT 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in by using the application number and password.

Updated as on 13th September 2022 at 6:30 PM

MAT Admit Card 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for the computer-based test (CBT) today on 13th September. Only those candidates who have successfully registered can download the MAT admit card 2022 from the official website - mat.aima.in. They will have to use their email id, date of birth, and password in the login window to download MAT CBT admit card.

They can download the admit card of MAT till the date of examination. The AIMA MAT exam 2022 for CBT mode will be conducted on 18th September 2022. It is mandatory to carry the MAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre for verification purposes.

How To Download MAT Admit Card 2022?

To download the MAT exam admit card for CBT, candidates have to visit the official website - mat.aima.in. A new page will appear on the screen. The MAT admit card for CBT login page will be displayed. Now, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials - Email Address, Password and Date of birth. After that, click on the submit tab. The MAT CBT 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

What Documents Are Required To Be Carried Along with MAT Admit Card 2022 for CBT?

AIMA MAT admit card 2022 is one of the important documents to be carried to the AIMA MAT test centre. Candidates will have to carry one of the ID proofs along with the MAT CBT admit card 2022. The photo ID proofs such as Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and Driving License will be accepted and considered as valid documents to appear in MAT 2022 exam.

What Details Will be Mentioned on MAT Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of MAT, candidates are advised to check details mentioned on the AIMA MAT CBT 2022 admit card. As per the details available based on last exam, the following information will be mentioned on it - name of candidate's, date of birth, exam timings, centre details, registration number, photograph, signature, exam day guidelines etc. In case of any discrepancy in the details provided, candidates can contact the authorities to rectify the same before the MAT 2022 exam date.

