    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: 5 Year LLB Counselling Round 2 Alphabetical List Released, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

    MHT CET 2022 5 year LLB programme counselling alphabetical merit list is available on the MHT CET CAP portal. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check the results through the link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 4, 2022 12:57 IST
    MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling
    MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling

    MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB programme, Alphabetical List, for Round 2 Counselling. Students who have applied for the allotment can check the MHT CET 2022 5-year LLB programme round 2 Alphabetical List through the link available on the official website.

    Students must note that the MHT CET 5-year LLB programme Alphabetical List has been released for Maharashtra and Outside Maharashtra students separately. The list includes the names of candidates along with the category, application status, etc. 

    According to the schedule, candidates have been given the facility to resolve grievances related to the Alphabetical merit list, edit the application form and upload documents between November 3 and 7, 2022. The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 2 Seat Allocation list will be made available online on November 14, 2022. 

    MHT CET 5 year LLB Maharashtra Students - Click Here

    MHT CET 5 year LLB Outside Maharashtra Students - Click Here

    How to check MHT CET 5 year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022

    The Maharashtra CET 2022 5 year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022 is the list of students who have completed the applications for CAP round 2 and are eligible for the allotment procedure. Students can check the Maharashtra CET 5 year LLB  counselling round 2 allotments Alphabetical Merit List through the link available here. 

    Step 1: Visit the MHT CET Counselling Website

    Step 2: Click on the 5 year LLB Section

    Step 3: Click on the Alphabetical Merit List link on the homepage

    Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

    Details given on the MHT CET 5 year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022

    The MHT CET 2022 5 year programme round 2 Alphabetical merit list will include the candidate name, application number, gender, date of birth, category, previous category, candidate type, SSC and HSC percentage, and the application status of the students.

    Also Read: MHT CET Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Round 2 Registrations begin today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Details Here

     

