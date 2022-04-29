MP Board Result 2022 Class 12: 1 Hour Left for MP Board 12th Results, 7.3 Lakh Students To Get Higher Secondary Results

MP Board Result 2022 Class 12: As per the recent updates, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce today on 29th April 2022. The MP board result class 12th will be announced by 1 PM. The result 2022 will be available on official websites - mp12.jagranjosh.com, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

As per the official data, this year the total number of students who appeared for exam was 17,82,858, which is significantly lower as compared to last year’s number which was 17,91,000. In MP class 12th board exam 2022, 7,14,932 students appeared whereas the total number of class 12 Vocational students is 1135.

Check MP Board Class 12th Result Here

MP Board Result 2022 Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce Date and Time

As per the officials, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal (MPBSE) has announced the date and time for MP Board 12th result 2022 on Wednesday. MPBSE will declare the MP Board Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce results at a press conference today 29th April 2022. They can check the MP 12th board results on mpresults.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in from 1 pm. As per officials, the MP board 2022 class 12 exams were held at 3,586 centres, of which 287 had been identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive.

Also, Madhya Pradesh State Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted - "Today, the MP Board 10th and 12th exam results are going to be declared. Wishing you all the very best and blessings for the results of the examination as per your expectation and that all your hard work pays off."

How To Check MP Board Class 12th Result 2022?

To check the MPBSE result for class 12th, students will have to go to official websites or click on the direct link to be provided above. Further, they need to click on MP board result for class 12th. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App.

