MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for MopUp Round Releases Tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will publish the merit list for NEET UG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: September 8, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat allotment on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates check out the seat matrix here.
The authorities will release the MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 and the eligible candidates list on the basis of MP NEET UG Counselling 2023. The choice filling and locking facility 2023 will be held between September 9 to 12. MP NEET 2023 seat allotment 2023 result will be declared on the basis of the choices filled and seat availability.
|
MP NEET UG Merit List 2023
|
CLICK HERE (Available Tomorrow)
MP NEET UG 2023 Seat matrix: MBBS Colleges
|
Institution
|
Annual intake (Seats)
|
People’s College of Medical Science, Bhopal
|
200
|
R D Gardi Medical College, Ujjain
|
150
|
Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
150
|
L.N. Medical College and Research Centre, Bhopal
|
200
|
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|
125
|
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
|
250
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal
|
100
|
Gajraraja Medical College, Gwalior
|
200
|
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|
250
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur
|
180
|
Index Medical College, Indore
|
250
|
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore
|
250
|
Government Medical College, Chhindwara, MP
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Shahdol, MP
|
100
|
Government Medical College, Shivpuri, MP
|
100
|
Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Bhopal
|
150
|
Government Medical College, Vidisha, MP
|
180
|
Government Medical College, Ratlam
|
180
|
Government Medical College, Datia, MP
|
120
|
Government Medical College, Khandwa, MP
|
120
|
Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, Bairagarh, Bhopal
|
150
|
RKDF Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Jatkhedi, Bhopal
|
150
|
LNCT medical college & Sewak kunj hospital, Indore
|
150
|
Sukh sagar Medical college & hospital, Jabalpur
|
100
|
Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences, Dewas
|
150
MP NEET UG 2023 Seat matrix: BDS Colleges
|
Institution
|
Annual intake (Seats)
|
Sri Aurobindo College of Dentistry, Indore
|
100
|
College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Indore
|
60
|
People’s Dental Academy, Bhopal
|
100
|
Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Science & Research Centre, Burhanpur
|
100
|
Hitkarini Dental College & Hospital, Jabalpur
|
60
|
Index Institute of Dental Science, Indore
|
100
|
Institute of Dental Education & Advance Studies (IDEAS), Gwalior
|
100
|
Maharana Pratap College of Dentistry & Research Centre, Gwalior
|
100
|
Mansarover Dental College, Bhopal
|
100
|
College of Dentistry- Indore
|
63
|
Peoples College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre, Bhopal
|
100
|
Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre, Bhopal
|
100
|
RKDF Dental College & Research Centre, Bhopal
|
100
|
Bhabha College of Dental Sciences, Bhopal
|
100
