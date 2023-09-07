MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for MopUp Round Releases Tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will publish the merit list for NEET UG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: September 8, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat allotment on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates check out the seat matrix here.

The authorities will release the MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 and the eligible candidates list on the basis of MP NEET UG Counselling 2023. The choice filling and locking facility 2023 will be held between September 9 to 12. MP NEET 2023 seat allotment 2023 result will be declared on the basis of the choices filled and seat availability.

MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 CLICK HERE (Available Tomorrow)

MP NEET UG 2023 Seat matrix: MBBS Colleges

Institution Annual intake (Seats) People’s College of Medical Science, Bhopal 200 R D Gardi Medical College, Ujjain 150 Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa 150 L.N. Medical College and Research Centre, Bhopal 200 Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar 125 Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore 250 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal 100 Gajraraja Medical College, Gwalior 200 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal 250 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur 180 Index Medical College, Indore 250 Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore 250 Government Medical College, Chhindwara, MP 100 Government Medical College, Shahdol, MP 100 Government Medical College, Shivpuri, MP 100 Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Bhopal 150 Government Medical College, Vidisha, MP 180 Government Medical College, Ratlam 180 Government Medical College, Datia, MP 120 Government Medical College, Khandwa, MP 120 Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, Bairagarh, Bhopal 150 RKDF Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Jatkhedi, Bhopal 150 LNCT medical college & Sewak kunj hospital, Indore 150 Sukh sagar Medical college & hospital, Jabalpur 100 Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences, Dewas 150

MP NEET UG 2023 Seat matrix: BDS Colleges

Institution Annual intake (Seats) Sri Aurobindo College of Dentistry, Indore 100 College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Indore 60 People’s Dental Academy, Bhopal 100 Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Science & Research Centre, Burhanpur 100 Hitkarini Dental College & Hospital, Jabalpur 60 Index Institute of Dental Science, Indore 100 Institute of Dental Education & Advance Studies (IDEAS), Gwalior 100 Maharana Pratap College of Dentistry & Research Centre, Gwalior 100 Mansarover Dental College, Bhopal 100 College of Dentistry- Indore 63 Peoples College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre, Bhopal 100 Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre, Bhopal 100 RKDF Dental College & Research Centre, Bhopal 100 Bhabha College of Dental Sciences, Bhopal 100

