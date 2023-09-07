  1. Home
MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for MopUp Round Releases Tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for the mop-up round will be released tomorrow: September 7, 2023. MP NEET 2023 seat allotment 2023 result will be declared on the basis of the choices filled and seat availability. 

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 18:48 IST
 MP NEET UG Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will publish the merit list for NEET UG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: September 8, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat allotment on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates check out the seat matrix here.

The authorities will release the MP NEET UG Merit List 2023 and the eligible candidates list on the basis of MP NEET UG Counselling 2023. The choice filling and locking facility 2023 will be held between September 9 to 12. MP NEET 2023 seat allotment 2023 result will be declared on the basis of the choices filled and seat availability. 

MP NEET UG 2023 Seat matrix: MBBS Colleges

Institution

Annual intake (Seats)

People’s College of Medical Science, Bhopal

200

R D Gardi Medical College, Ujjain

150

Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa

150

L.N. Medical College and Research Centre, Bhopal

200

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

125

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

250

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal

100

Gajraraja Medical College, Gwalior

200

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

250

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur

180

Index Medical College, Indore

250

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore

250

Government Medical College, Chhindwara, MP

100

Government Medical College, Shahdol, MP

100

Government Medical College, Shivpuri, MP

100

Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Bhopal

150

Government Medical College, Vidisha, MP

180

Government Medical College, Ratlam

180

Government Medical College, Datia, MP

120

Government Medical College, Khandwa, MP

120

Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, Bairagarh, Bhopal

150

RKDF Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Jatkhedi, Bhopal

150

LNCT medical college & Sewak kunj hospital, Indore

150

Sukh sagar Medical college & hospital, Jabalpur

100

Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences, Dewas

150

MP NEET UG 2023 Seat matrix: BDS Colleges

Institution

Annual intake (Seats)

Sri Aurobindo College of Dentistry, Indore

100

College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Indore

60

People’s Dental Academy, Bhopal

100

Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Science & Research Centre, Burhanpur

100

Hitkarini Dental College & Hospital, Jabalpur

60

Index Institute of Dental Science, Indore

100

Institute of Dental Education & Advance Studies (IDEAS), Gwalior

100

Maharana Pratap College of Dentistry & Research Centre, Gwalior

100

Mansarover Dental College, Bhopal

100

College of Dentistry- Indore

63

Peoples College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre, Bhopal

100

Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre, Bhopal

100

RKDF Dental College & Research Centre, Bhopal

100

Bhabha College of Dental Sciences, Bhopal

100

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
