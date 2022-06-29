    Live

    Mumbai University Merit List 2022 (OUT) LIVE: KC College and HR College Release 1st Cut-offs List, Check Here

    Published on: Wed 29 Jun 2022 03:14 PM IST

    Mumbai University Merit List 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Mumbai University Merit List 2022 ReleasedCollege-wise Cut-offs Available NowCheck MU 1st Merit List 2022 @ mu.ac.in

    Mumbai University Merit List 2022 LIVEThe colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University like - Nagindas Khandwala, Jai Hind, Khalsa College, BK Birla College, Ramnarain Ruia College, MVLU College, KC College and HR College of Commerce have released the Mumbai University's first merit list 2022. The colleges are releasing the Mumbai University merit list and the cut-off for undergraduate programmes on their respective official websites.  After being released, students can check the MU UG Admission 2022 Merit List online via the official website mu.ac.in and also via the respective college websites and college notice boards.

    Students can also check the college-wise cut-offs along with Mumbai University Merit List 2022 for different courses offered by universities and colleges. This year, MU has decided to start the Mumbai University admission process for UG courses without waiting for CBSE and ICSE Class 12 results. Mumbai University Cut-off List 2022 is being released for different programmes including the most popular ones including FYBA to FYBMM, FYBMS and so on.

    Mumbai University Merit List 2022

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 29 Jun 03:50 PM

      D.G. Ruparel College Merit List 2022 Available

      D.G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released the 1st merit list. Candidates can check the 1st merit list for admission at ruparel.edu. 

      Check D.G. Ruparel College Merit List 2022 Here

    • 29 Jun 03:16 PM

      Nagindas Khandwala 1st merit list 2022 Released

      Nagindas Khandwala has released the 1st merit list for UG courses. Students can check the Nagindas Khandwala 1st cut-off 2022 at nkc.ac.in.

      Check Nagindas Khandwala 1st Merit List Here

    • 29 Jun 02:58 PM

      Khalsa College first merit list 2022 Released

      Guru Nanak College of Arts, Commerce and Science has released the Khalsa College 1st merit list 2022 today. The board has released the merit list for UG courses such as F.Y.B.A, F.Y.B.SC, and F.Y.B.COM (Open and reserved category). Candidates can check the complete Khalsa College merit list on its official website.

      Check Khalsa College 1st Merit List Here

    • 29 Jun 01:18 PM

      Jai Hind College 1st Merit List 2022 OUT

      Jai Hind College has also released the first merit list for the candidates. They can download the first merit list for degree-aided and unaided programmes at the official website - jaihindcollege.com. 

      Check Jai Hind College 1st Merit List 2022 Here

    • 29 Jun 01:16 PM

      MVLU College Merit List Available

      MVLU College has released the first merit list. Candidates can now check and download its undergraduate courses merit list from the official website. MVLU college has released the 1st merit list for - BAMMC, BSc Biotechnology, BSc Computer Science, BSc IT, etc.

      Check MVLU College 1st Merit List Here

    • 29 Jun 01:10 PM

      BK Birla College first merit list 2022 released

      BK Birla College 1st merit list has been released at the official websites. The officials have also released cut off along with MU merit list. As per the updates, the cutoff for BCom is 73%, BA (English Medium) cut-off is 51% and BSc IT cut off is 70%. 

      Check BK Birla College 1st Merit List Here

    • 29 Jun 01:06 PM

      HR College of Commerce Released First Merit List

      HR College of Commerce has also released its 1st merit list. The college has released the merit list for UG courses like BAF, BCom, BMS, BFM, BAMMC, BBI, etc. They can check the 1st merit list 2022 at hrcollege.edu.

      Check the HR College of Commerce 1st merit list Here

    • 29 Jun 12:57 PM

      KC College 1st Merit List Available at kccollege.edu.in

      Kishinchand Chellaram College has released its first merit lists. As per the updates, the KC College has released its merit list for the UG courses - BAF, BAMMC, BFM, BMS, BBA, BSc Biotechnology, etc. Students can check the merit list at kccollege.edu.in.

      Check KC College 1st Merit List Here

    • 29 Jun 12:55 PM

      Ramnarain Ruia College Merit List 2022 out

      Ramnarain Ruia College has released the first merit list for the students. The authorities has released the merit list for UG courses - BA English, BSc Biochemistry, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc Tourism and Travel Management, etc. They can check the 1st merit list of Ramnarain Ruia College at ruiacollege.edu.

      Ramnarain Ruia College 1st Merit List - Check Here 

    • 29 Jun 11:10 AM

      Mumbai University 1st Admission List 2022 Schedule

      Mumbai University has released a detailed schedule for the undergraduate admission schedule which can be found below:

      Event

      Date

      MU 1st merit list 2022

      June 29, 2022 (Today)

      Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)

      June 30 to July 6, 2022

      MU 2nd Merit list 2022

      July 7, 2022 at 11 am

      Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)

      July 8 to 13, 2022

      MU 3rd Merit list 2022

      July 13, 2022 at 11 am

      Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)

      July 14 to 16, 2022

    • 29 Jun 10:59 AM

      2.4 Lakh Students Seeking Admission to Mumbai University Colleges

      As per a report filed by a local agency, over 6 lakh students have submitted their applications seeking admission to various programmes or courses offered by the varsity. The report mentions that, a total of 2,41,921 applications for undergraduate courses have been received by the varsity.

    • 29 Jun 10:55 AM

      How to check Mumbai University merit list?

      As stated above, the Mumbai University Merit List 2022 will be released by the varsity online on its official website - mu.ac.in. Students or candidates who are seeking admission to various programmes offered by the university and its affiliate colleges will be able to check course-wise cut-offs for the same online on the respective official websites. Alternatively, the MU BA Cut-offs and course-wise cut-off lists will also be put up on the notice boards at the respective colleges.

    • 29 Jun 10:51 AM

      Mumbai University 1st Merit List 2022 Today

      As per the latest update, Mumbai University will be releasing the MU 1st Merit List 2022 for the UG Degree admissions today. Students who have applied for admission to various undergraduate level programmes offered by the university and affiliate-colleges. The merit list will be available here shortly.

