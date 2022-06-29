Mumbai University Merit List 2022 (OUT) LIVE: KC College and HR College Release 1st Cut-offs List, Check Here

HIGHLIGHTS Mumbai University Merit List 2022 Released College-wise Cut-offs Available Now Check MU 1st Merit List 2022 @ mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Merit List 2022 LIVE: The colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University like - Nagindas Khandwala, Jai Hind, Khalsa College, BK Birla College, Ramnarain Ruia College, MVLU College, KC College and HR College of Commerce have released the Mumbai University's first merit list 2022. The colleges are releasing the Mumbai University merit list and the cut-off for undergraduate programmes on their respective official websites. After being released, students can check the MU UG Admission 2022 Merit List online via the official website mu.ac.in and also via the respective college websites and college notice boards.

Students can also check the college-wise cut-offs along with Mumbai University Merit List 2022 for different courses offered by universities and colleges. This year, MU has decided to start the Mumbai University admission process for UG courses without waiting for CBSE and ICSE Class 12 results. Mumbai University Cut-off List 2022 is being released for different programmes including the most popular ones including FYBA to FYBMM, FYBMS and so on.

