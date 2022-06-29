Mumbai University Merit List 2022 (OUT) LIVE: KC College and HR College Release 1st Cut-offs List, Check Here

Mumbai University Merit List 2022 LIVE: The colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University like - Nagindas Khandwala, Jai Hind, Khalsa College, BK Birla College, Ramnarain Ruia College, MVLU College, KC College and HR College of Commerce have released the Mumbai University's first merit list 2022. The colleges are releasing the Mumbai University merit list and the cut-off for undergraduate programmes on their respective official websites. After being released, students can check the MU UG Admission 2022 Merit List online via the official website mu.ac.in and also via the respective college websites and college notice boards.
Students can also check the college-wise cut-offs along with Mumbai University Merit List 2022 for different courses offered by universities and colleges. This year, MU has decided to start the Mumbai University admission process for UG courses without waiting for CBSE and ICSE Class 12 results. Mumbai University Cut-off List 2022 is being released for different programmes including the most popular ones including FYBA to FYBMM, FYBMS and so on.
Keep refreshing his page for Latest Updates Related to Mumbai University Merit List 2022!
29 Jun 03:50 PMD.G. Ruparel College Merit List 2022 Available
D.G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released the 1st merit list. Candidates can check the 1st merit list for admission at ruparel.edu.
29 Jun 03:16 PMNagindas Khandwala 1st merit list 2022 Released
Nagindas Khandwala has released the 1st merit list for UG courses. Students can check the Nagindas Khandwala 1st cut-off 2022 at nkc.ac.in.
29 Jun 02:58 PMKhalsa College first merit list 2022 Released
Guru Nanak College of Arts, Commerce and Science has released the Khalsa College 1st merit list 2022 today. The board has released the merit list for UG courses such as F.Y.B.A, F.Y.B.SC, and F.Y.B.COM (Open and reserved category). Candidates can check the complete Khalsa College merit list on its official website.
29 Jun 01:18 PMJai Hind College 1st Merit List 2022 OUT
Jai Hind College has also released the first merit list for the candidates. They can download the first merit list for degree-aided and unaided programmes at the official website - jaihindcollege.com.
29 Jun 01:16 PMMVLU College Merit List Available
MVLU College has released the first merit list. Candidates can now check and download its undergraduate courses merit list from the official website. MVLU college has released the 1st merit list for - BAMMC, BSc Biotechnology, BSc Computer Science, BSc IT, etc.
29 Jun 01:10 PMBK Birla College first merit list 2022 released
BK Birla College 1st merit list has been released at the official websites. The officials have also released cut off along with MU merit list. As per the updates, the cutoff for BCom is 73%, BA (English Medium) cut-off is 51% and BSc IT cut off is 70%.
29 Jun 01:06 PMHR College of Commerce Released First Merit List
HR College of Commerce has also released its 1st merit list. The college has released the merit list for UG courses like BAF, BCom, BMS, BFM, BAMMC, BBI, etc. They can check the 1st merit list 2022 at hrcollege.edu.
29 Jun 12:57 PMKC College 1st Merit List Available at kccollege.edu.in
Kishinchand Chellaram College has released its first merit lists. As per the updates, the KC College has released its merit list for the UG courses - BAF, BAMMC, BFM, BMS, BBA, BSc Biotechnology, etc. Students can check the merit list at kccollege.edu.in.
29 Jun 12:55 PMRamnarain Ruia College Merit List 2022 out
Ramnarain Ruia College has released the first merit list for the students. The authorities has released the merit list for UG courses - BA English, BSc Biochemistry, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc Tourism and Travel Management, etc. They can check the 1st merit list of Ramnarain Ruia College at ruiacollege.edu.
29 Jun 11:10 AMMumbai University 1st Admission List 2022 Schedule
Mumbai University has released a detailed schedule for the undergraduate admission schedule which can be found below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
MU 1st merit list 2022
|
June 29, 2022 (Today)
|
Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)
|
June 30 to July 6, 2022
|
MU 2nd Merit list 2022
|
July 7, 2022 at 11 am
|
Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)
|
July 8 to 13, 2022
|
MU 3rd Merit list 2022
|
July 13, 2022 at 11 am
|
Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)
|
July 14 to 16, 2022
29 Jun 10:59 AM2.4 Lakh Students Seeking Admission to Mumbai University Colleges
As per a report filed by a local agency, over 6 lakh students have submitted their applications seeking admission to various programmes or courses offered by the varsity. The report mentions that, a total of 2,41,921 applications for undergraduate courses have been received by the varsity.
29 Jun 10:55 AMHow to check Mumbai University merit list?
As stated above, the Mumbai University Merit List 2022 will be released by the varsity online on its official website - mu.ac.in. Students or candidates who are seeking admission to various programmes offered by the university and its affiliate colleges will be able to check course-wise cut-offs for the same online on the respective official websites. Alternatively, the MU BA Cut-offs and course-wise cut-off lists will also be put up on the notice boards at the respective colleges.
29 Jun 10:51 AMMumbai University 1st Merit List 2022 Today
As per the latest update, Mumbai University will be releasing the MU 1st Merit List 2022 for the UG Degree admissions today. Students who have applied for admission to various undergraduate level programmes offered by the university and affiliate-colleges. The merit list will be available here shortly.