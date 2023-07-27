  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mumbai University postpones semester exams due to heavy rains, check official tweet here

Mumbai University postpones semester exams due to heavy rains, check official tweet here

Mumbai University Exam 2023: The University of Mumbai has postponed all the 15 semester exams scheduled for today. The revised Mumbai University exam date will be announced soon. Check notice here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 12:02 IST
Mumbai University semester exams postponed
Mumbai University semester exams postponed

Mumbai University Exam 2023: The University of Mumbai has postponed all 15 exams scheduled for July 27. Along with this the January session exam for both first and second year classes of MU Institute of Open and Distance Learning (IDOL) has also been postponed. The new dates will be announced later. The notice is applicable to affiliated colleges in Ratnagiri, Thane and Kalyan sub-centre.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and predicted heavy to very heavy rains. Keeping the alert in view, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges for today.

Check Mumbai University Exam Postponement Tweet 

The notice states, “all the exams are postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announced later.” Check tweet below: 

Mumbai Schools and Colleges Closed due to heavy rain

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad till today. BMC has declared the closure of schools and colleges until tomorrow.  In a notice, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. 

Red Alert in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon. 

Also Read: Mumbai Rain Updates: All schools, colleges in Mumbai to be shut on Thursday, Red alert in city
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023