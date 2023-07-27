Mumbai University postpones semester exams due to heavy rains, check official tweet here

Mumbai University Exam 2023: The University of Mumbai has postponed all 15 exams scheduled for July 27. Along with this the January session exam for both first and second year classes of MU Institute of Open and Distance Learning (IDOL) has also been postponed. The new dates will be announced later. The notice is applicable to affiliated colleges in Ratnagiri, Thane and Kalyan sub-centre.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and predicted heavy to very heavy rains. Keeping the alert in view, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges for today.

Check Mumbai University Exam Postponement Tweet

The notice states, “all the exams are postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announced later.” Check tweet below:

Mumbai Schools and Colleges Closed due to heavy rain

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad till today. BMC has declared the closure of schools and colleges until tomorrow. In a notice, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Red Alert in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon.

Also Read: Mumbai Rain Updates: All schools, colleges in Mumbai to be shut on Thursday, Red alert in city