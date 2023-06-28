NATA Test 3 Registrations Extended Till June 29; Get Direct Link Here

NATA Test 3 Registrations 2023: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the application deadline for National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Test 3. Now, eligible candidates can apply till June 29, 2023, up to 8.00 PM. They can visit the official website: nata.in for registration purposes.

Once the registration window is closed, candidates can make necessary modifications to their application form between June 25 and 27, 2023. As per the official schedule, NATA 2023 test 3 will be held on July 9, 2023. The authorities have already administered 2 tests. The council will release the NATA admit card 2023 on July 5, 2023.

It is clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 Tests, the best of 2 scores shall be taken as the valid score, and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as a valid score.

NATA Test 3 Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register for test 3 is mentioned below:

NATA 2023 Registration Official Link Click Here

Steps to Register for NATA 2023 Test 3

Candidates can check out important steps to apply for the test here-

Step 1: Go to the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NATA registration 2023 link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the NATA application form 2023

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and keep a hard copy

NATA Exam 2023 Date and Timings

Check out the complete schedule here:

Date Session 1 Session 2 July 9, 2023 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (180 mins/ 3.0 hours) 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm (180 mins/ 3.0 hours)

