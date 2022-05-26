NBSE Nagaland Result 2022 Date Confirmed: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results to be Declared on 31st May at nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has confirmed the declaration date for the NBSE HSLC Result 2022 and NBSE HSSLC Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Class students. As per the official notification, the Nagaland 10th and 12th Results 2022 for HSLC and HSSLC Exams will be announced on 31st May 2022 - Tuesday. Without providing any specific details about the NBSE Nagaland Results Time, the board’s notification reads that the results will be declared in the afternoon hours. Once declared, students will be able to check their Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 online via the official website nbsenl.edu.in. In addition to this, the Nagaland NBSE Results will also be available to the students for checking via the links provided below as well:

Check NBSE Nagaland HSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check NBSE Nagaland HSSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

NBSE Nagaland Result Mark Sheet Distribution after 2nd June

On 31st May, the Nagaland Board will make the Class 10 and 12 Results available to the students only in the online or virtual format. Students will be able to check their NBSE HSSLC Result 2022 and Nagaland HSLC Results 2022 in the form of digital marksheets or scorecards that can be downloaded online from different websites. However, the original marksheets and passing certificates will be issued to the Centre Superintendents only after 2nd June 2022 onwards. The Centre Supreintendents can then hold distribution camps for Nagaland Board Result 2022 Marksheets and other documents and share these among the students thereafter.

47 Thousand Students Await Nagaland Board Result 2022

As per the official announcement, around 47 thousand students have appeared for NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Exams. A total of 47, 444 students have appeared for the Nagaland Board Exams of which 30327 students have appeared for HSLC Exam and are now awaiting Nagaland 10th Result 2022. On similar lines, 17117 candidates have appeared for HSSLC Exam and are now waiting for NBSE Class 12 Results. The detailed break-up and number of key statistical highlights for Nagaland Board Result 2022 are listed below:

NBSE HSLC Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Detail Statistics No of Registered Students 30327 No of Exam Centres 135 No of students Appearing for Compartmental Exam 1391 NBSE HSLC Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Detail Statistics No of Registered Students 17117 No of Students from Arts Stream 13811 No of Students from Science Stream 2149 No of Students from Commence Stream 1157 No of Boys Appeared 7860 No of Girls Appeared 9257

Also Read: MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022: Know Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here