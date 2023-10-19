NEET BDS, BSc Nursing 2023 Final Result Announced at mcc.nic.in, Get PDF Here

  1. Home
NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing 2023: MCC has announced the final seat allotment results for NEET UG BDS and BSc Nursing counselling today: October 19, 2023. Candidates can download their seat allocation results at mcc.nic.in. Get the pdf here.

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 14:01 IST
NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) BDS, BSc Nursing counselling today: October 19, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered and participated in the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing counselling can download their seat allocation results through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allocated colleges from October 20 to 24, 2023, (upto 5 pm) as per the server timing. They can click on the direct link to download the allotment results provided below.

NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Final Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023 Dates

Registered candidates can go through the dates related to the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Final Seat Allotment Result

October 19, 2023

Reporting at the allotted colleges 

October 20 to 24, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

How to download the NEET BDS, BSc Nursing seat allotment result 2023?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps to check NEET UG seat allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment result

Step 3: The NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing final seat allotment result will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on the seat allotment result 

Step 5: Download it for future use

