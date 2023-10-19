NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Extends Last Date for Reporting Till October 25, Check List of Documents Required Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for reporting of NEET PG stray vacancy round. As per the extended date, now all the candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET PG stray vacancy round can report till October 25. They will have to report along with original documents and self-attested photocopy of the same.

Candidates are advised to carry the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy allotment letter that has to be downloaded from the website. MCC released the final seat allotment result for NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round at mcc.nic.in. A total of 2858 candidates are allotted seats in this round.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the extended reporting dates:

Events Dates Final seat allotment result October 16, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute October 17 to 25, 2023

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Final Seat Allotment Result 2023 PDF

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the seat allotment results for the NEET PG stray vacancy round on October 16, 2023. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into various PG programmes can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website: mcc.nic.in.

After downloading the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully. The NEET PG seat allocation result comprises of: serial number, rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate's category and remarks.

Documents Required During for NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Reporting

The candidates must carry all the certificates in original along with a self-attested copy. Documents required while reporting are:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/rank letter

Class X marksheet/ birth certificate

Marksheets of MBBS

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid, non-expired and authentic photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

