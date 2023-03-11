NEET MDS 2023 Result Declared at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2023 Result: NEET MDS 2023 Exam Results have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET MDS 2023 exams can check the exam results through the link available on the official website. The National Board of Examinations has announced the NEET MDS 2023 results as a pdf document containing the names of students who have qualified the entrance exams.

Candidates can check their NEET MDS 2023 result with the help of their roll number in the result sheet given. The NEET MDS 2023 result sheet contains the Rol Number, ID, Score and NEET MDS Rank. According to the information provided, the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify the NEET MDS 2023 exams are 50 percentile for General Category students and 40 percentile for SC/ST students and 45 percentile for General PwD candidates.

The NEET MDS 2023 result is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the NEET MDS 2023 Result through the link given below.

NEET MDS 2023 Result - Click Here

Steps to check the NEET MDS 2023 Result

The NEET MDS 2023 result is available as a PDF document. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the exam results.

Step 1: Visit the NAT Board's official website

Step 2: Click on the Result - NEET MDS 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the ‘Click here to view the NEET MDS 2023’ Result link

Step 4: The NEET MDS 2023 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NEET MDS 2023 Result for further reference

NEET MDS 2023 Qualifying Marks

The minimum marks required to qualify the NEET MDS 2023 exams are given below.

Category Percentile Score General/EWS 50th percentile 272 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD

of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 238 General PwBD 45th percentile 255

