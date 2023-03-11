    NEET MDS 2023 Result Declared at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NEET MDS 2023 Result is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the NEET MDS 2023 Pdf through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Mar 11, 2023 11:53 IST
    NEET MDS 2023 Result Declared
    NEET MDS 2023 Result: NEET MDS 2023 Exam Results have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET MDS 2023 exams can check the exam results through the link available on the official website. The National Board of Examinations has announced the NEET MDS 2023 results as a pdf document containing the names of students who have qualified the entrance exams.

    Candidates can check their NEET MDS 2023 result with the help of their roll number in the result sheet given. The NEET MDS 2023 result sheet contains the Rol Number, ID, Score and NEET MDS Rank. According to the information provided, the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify the NEET MDS 2023 exams are 50 percentile for General Category students and 40 percentile for SC/ST students and 45 percentile for General PwD candidates. 

    The NEET MDS 2023 result is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the NEET MDS 2023 Result through the link given below. 

    NEET MDS 2023 Result - Click Here

    Steps to check the NEET MDS 2023 Result

    The NEET MDS 2023 result is available as a PDF document. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the exam results.

    Step 1: Visit the NAT Board's official website

    Step 2: Click on the Result - NEET MDS 2023 link

    Step 3: Click on the ‘Click here to view the NEET MDS 2023’ Result link

    Step 4: The NEET MDS 2023 Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the NEET MDS 2023 Result for further reference

    NEET MDS 2023 Qualifying Marks

    The minimum marks required to qualify the NEET  MDS 2023 exams are given below.

    Category Percentile Score
    General/EWS 50th percentile 272
    SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD
    of SC/ST/OBC)    		 40th percentile 238
    General PwBD 45th percentile 255

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
