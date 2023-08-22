NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Choice Filling Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Medical Counselling Committee will close the round 2 counselling registration and choice-filling process today August 22, 2023. Candidates applying for round 2 can register for the registration and choice-filling process through the link provided here. 

Aug 22, 2023
NEET PG Counselling Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling registration and choice-filling window today, August 22, 2023. While the registration window will close by 12 noon today, the choice filling link will remain open until 11:55 PM today. Candidates eligible to apply for the second round counselling can visit the official website to complete the registration and choice-filling procedure. Candidates must also note that the reset registration option for candidates will also be available until 10 am today August 22, 2023.

NEET PG round 2 counselling seat allotment list will be released on August 25, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released based on the choices entered by students in the allotment choice-filling round. Students are hence advised to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for the allotment procedure.

Following the announcement of the second round allotment result candidates allotted seats can visit the allotted colleges and complete the reporting and admission procedure. Check below for complete details on the second round allotment process.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Events 

Dates 

Last date for round 2 registration

August 22, 2023 

Last date for choice filling 

August 22, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 23 to 24, 2023

NEET PG seat allotment round 2 result

August 25, 2023

Uploading of documents

August 26, 2023

Reporting at the allotted colleges

August 27 to September 4, 2023

Verification of joined candidates by institutes

September 5 to 6, 2023

How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Counselling

The NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling registration and choice-filling link is now available on the official website. Candidates yet to register for the second round allotment process can visit the website until 12 noon today to complete the registration. Students can check the step-by-step procedure to register and enter the NEET PG round 2 options for allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee and click on NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 3:  Submit the registrations and login using the credentials

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 5: Save the choices

Step 6: Submit the round 2 registration fee and click on the final submission link

A total of three counselling rounds along with a stray vacancy round is being conducted for the admissions to the postgraduate medical programmes. Students unable to secure a seat in the three counselling rounds will be eligible to apply for the stray vacancy round. Further details regarding the counselling process will be updates soon. 

