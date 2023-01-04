NEET UG 2022 Mop Up-Round 2: Provisional Result Out, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Second Mop Up-Round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional result for the NEET UG 2022 Second Mop Up -Round today, January 4, 2023. Candidates who have registered in the seat allotment for the BDS and B.Sc Nursing programmes can check the provisional result on the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the official notification released, MCC will be releasing the final result of NEET UG 2022 Second Mop Up-Round today - January 4, 2023.

The NEET UG 2022 Second Mop Up-Round result includes rank, allotted quota, name of the course, allotted institute, candidate category, alloted category, remarks, and other important details for candidates. As per the official notification released, the MCC has also informed that in case of any discrepancy found in the result, students are requested to immediately inform to MCC of DGHS on January 4, 2023, upto 11 am via email on the given Email ID: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check the provisional result of the NEET UG 2022 Second Mop Up -Round.

NEET UG 2022 Second Mop Up-Round Provisional Result - Direct Link

How to check NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result?

The provisional result for BDS/B.Sc Nursing 2nd Mop Up Round of NEET UG 2022 Counselling is now available on the official website. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the NEET UG 2022 BDS/B.Sc Nursing programmes can follow the below given steps to check the provisional result.

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling tab

Step 3: Login using the NEET UG 2022 Roll Number and Password to check the result

Step 4: The provisional seat allotment result will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it

Step 6: Take a printout for reference

Step 7: Candidates can submit their discrepancies if they found any

NEET UG 2022 Second Mop-Up Round

According to the official notification released, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also informed students that the provisional result is only suggestive in nature and subject to change. Registered candidates cannot claim over the allotted seat in the provisional result and it cannot be challenged before the Court of law.

The aspirants who will get selected in the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round 2 allotment result are required to report at their allotted college or institute for seat confirmation from January 4, 2023, to January 8, 2023, till 5 pm.

