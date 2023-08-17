NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG seat allotment results for Round 2 will be declared tomorrow: August 18, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process must check out the allotment list on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the allotment list, shortlisted candidates must upload the required documents on the online portal of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on August 19, 2023. They must report to the allotted institute between August 20 and 28, 2023. The authorities will review the data of joined candidates from August 29 to 30, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule PDF- Click Here

How to Check NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Follow the given instructions to check the outcome:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2023 counseling result link

Step 3: A new PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, press Ctrl+F to search for the name

Step 5: View the result and download the PDF

What After Declaration of NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Results?

After the publication of round 2 results, the authorities will begin the registrations for the third round. It must be noted that no tentative seat matrix will be released for this round. The application process shall begin on August 31 and continue till September 4. The payment facility will be available till September 4, 2023, up to 8.00 PM.

Further, the choice filling window will be live from September 1 to 5, 2023. NEET UG 2023 Counselling result for round 3 will be declared on September 8, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the colleges between September 10 and 18, 2023.

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2023 Mock Seat Allotment List Today, Check Details Here