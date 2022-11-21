NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment to close tomorrow, Check Details at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice regarding the counselling procedure of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Candidates who are selected in the second round of seat allotment of the NEET UG exam are required to report to the concerned institutions by tomorrow - November 22, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment process can be completed through the online portal - intramcc.nic.in. As per reports, about 28,683 candidates were allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 Second Round 2 counselling process of the NEET UG exam. The result of NEET UG Round 2 was released on Novemebr 15, 2022 and the reporting schedule also started on November 15, 2022, at 3 pm, which is going to end tomorrow.

Furthermore, Shortlisted candidates are required to confirm their seats and also pay the NEET UG admission fee till November 22, 2022. If a candidate fails to report to the allotted college as per the specified timetable, his/her allotment will be cancelled and then they will have to register anew in the subsequent round of NEET UG counselling process.

Direct link for NEET UG seat allotment - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Required Documents

Following are all the documents that will be required during the reporting process of NEET UG admissions 2022-

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Result

Allotment letter issued by MCC

Class 10 mark sheet or Birth Certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Candidate’s passport-size photograph

Valid photo ID proof

Caste Certificate (if any)

Category Certificate (if any)

Disability Certificate (if any)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET UG mop-up round counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed and Central University seats, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc (Nursing) seats from November 23, 2022. Moreover, participating candidates have the chance for preference filling and seat-locking from November 25 up to November 29, 2022.

Candidates taking part in the NEET UG counselling process 2022 for admissions to Undergraduate medical programs, must note that any admission through offline mode will be considered invalid. Keep visiting the online portal- mcc.nic.in.

Also Read: AP OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result Declared for Phase 3, Know How To Download