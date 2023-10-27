  1. Home
  3. NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Tomorrow, Reporting From October 29

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Tomorrow, Reporting From October 29

The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the NEET UG BDS and BSc Nursing allotment result tomorrow. Candidates who have participated in the stray vacancy round can check the allotment result through the link available on the website. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 08:49 IST
NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has closed the choice filling and choice locking process for the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing programmes today. Based on the schedule given, the window for students to enter their choices and lock the choices filled for the allotment was available until 8 am today, October 27, 2023. MCC will process the seat allotment today and announce the allotment results tomorrow, October 28, 2023. Eligible candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round allotment can check the allotment result through the link available on the website.

The NEET UG counselling BDS and BSc Nursing allotment result will be announced as a pdf document. The pdf will contain the list of candidates who have been allotted seats for the stray vacancy round. Those who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents between October 29 to 31, 2023.

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling BDS, BSc Nursing allotment result through the link available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also check the allotment result through the link given on this page.

Steps to Check NEET UG BDS BSc Nursing Allotment Results 2023

The NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website tomorrow. Those who have applied for the allotment round can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the stray vacancy round allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Documents Required for Admission

When reporting for admission candidates are required to carry the following documents with them

  • NEET admit card
  • NEET scorecard or rank letter
  • Class 10, 12 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  • Passport size photographs
  • Provisional allotment letter
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

