NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for round 1 ends today, seat allotment result on July 29

NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the online registration process for round 1 of NEET UG counselling today: July 25. Eligible candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in forNEET counselling registration. Along with this, the choice filling and locking process is also ongoing. The last date to fill and lock choices for NEET is July 26, 2023.

Soon after this, MCC will commence the NEET UG counselling seat allotment process from July 27 to 8. The registration process for round 1 started on July 20. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG examination are eligible to participate in the counselling round.

NEET Counselling 2023 Dates for round 1

The last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to 26, 2023. They can check below the table to know dates related to NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling:

Events Dates Last date for NEET UG counselling registration/ payment July 25, 2023, 12 noon Choice filling/ Locking July 22 to 26, 2023 Processing of Seat allotment July 27 to 28, 2023 NEET seat allotment result for round 1 July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents July 30, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute July 31 to August 2, 2023 Verification of documents August 5 to 6, 2023

How to register for NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Registration 2023?

Aspirants have to participate in NEET UG counselling on or before the last date in order to get admission to medical or dental colleges in India. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter the mandatory details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET result and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page

How to fill choices for NEET UG counselling 2023?

To fill choices in NEET Counselling, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Log in by using the registration credentials

Step 3: Go to the choice filling section

Step 4: Browse through the list of available colleges and courses

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preferred choices

Step 6: Save and lock the choices before the scheduled date and time

Step 7: Take a printout of the filled choices for future reference

