NEET UG To Be Conducted Once a Year, NTA Confirms Through RTI Response

NEET 2023: Amid speculations of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) being held twice, National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that NEET UG 2023 will be conducted just once as per an RTI response dated January 26, 2023. NTA responded to an RTI filed by a student activist and stated that NEET 2023 will be held only once a year, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, this year.

Earlier, On December 15, NTA announced the NEET 2023 exam date. However, no other dates such as application, admit card, result etc have been announced yet. It is expected that the NEET application will begin in the first week of March. Once available, candidates will be able to fill the NEET application form 2023 at the official website.

NTA Confirmation Through RTI Response Regarding NEET UG 2023

As per the reports, the RTI query asked, “Please provide information if the health ministry has taken any decision to take NEET UG twice a year or in multiple sittings.” To this, NTA responded, “Since there is no change in the decision of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare regarding the number of times the NEET (UG) to be conducted in a year. Hence, the information sought is not available.” Check Tweet below -

No NEET twice in a year, #NEET

2 times in a year was good option for aspirants but govt. Don't want to help #NEETUG aspirants

★As per RTI Reply: There is no change in the decision of ministry regarding the number of times the NEET to be conducted in a year #neet2023 #NEETUG2023 pic.twitter.com/nnsTiBjZKN — Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) January 26, 2023

NEET 2023 Latest Updates

The detailed notification of NEET is expected to be released anytime soon. The NEET UG notification 2023 will have information such as exam date and time, application window and fees, eligibility criteria, exam cities, exam pattern, etc. The NEET 2023 application process may begin in March. In 2022, NTA had introduced a change in the process of NEET registration. The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will comprise of steps including registration, filling application form, image and signature upload and payment of the application fee.

