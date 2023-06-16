NEST 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NEST 2023 Admit Card: The National Institute of Science Education and Research has released the NEST 2023 admit cards. Students appearing for the National Entrance Screening Test to be held on June 24, 2023, can visit the official website of NEST to download the admit card.

To download the NEST 2023 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website and enter the application number or login id and password in the admit card link. The admit card of NEST is a mandatory document that students are required to carry to the exam centre.

NEST 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website - nestexam.in. A direct link for students to download the NEST admit card 2023 is also available here.

NEST 2023 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

NEST Admit Card 2023 Steps to Download

The NEST 2023 admit card link is available for download on the official website. To download the admit card link. Candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the NEST official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the link

Sep 4: Download the NEST admit card for further reference

NEST 2023 Admit Card Details

The following details will be mentioned on the NEST Admit Card.

Candidate Name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam schedule

Reporting time

Exam centre name and address

Exam day instructions

NEST 2023 Exams

The NEST exams are scheduled to be held on June 24, 2023. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

After the NEST exams are completed, the merit list will be released which will be prepared based on the performance of the students. The merit list will be released on July 10, 2023.

