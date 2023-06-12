NEST 2023 Admit Card Issued at nestexam.in, Exam on June 24

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NEST 2023 Admit Card Released: NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai, the exam conducting body for NEST 2023, have issued the admit cards today: June 12, 2023, at 4.00 PM. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall tickets on the official website: nestexam.in. They have to enter the login details to access the admit card.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on June 24, 2023. The NEST 2023 exam will take place across various locations throughout India, with a total of 120 centers. There will be two sessions: the first session from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second session from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

NEST 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The purpose of the NEST examination is to facilitate admission to two renowned institutions: the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

How to Download NEST 2023 Admit Card?

Those who wish to appear in the exam and have done prior registration for the same can access the hall ticket. They can go through the following steps to download the hallticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website: nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on Download of Admit Card link available on homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: The NEST 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hardcopies for the NEST exam

NEST Exam Policy Change: Merit List to be Based on Best 3 Subjects

This year, an important modification has been implemented in the exam policy. According to this change, the NEST merit list for both NISER and CEBS institutes will be determined based on candidates' scores in the top three subjects out of the four total subjects.

The approach in NEST 2022 was distinct. In the previous year, the NISER merit list was prepared by taking into account the scores of all four subjects.

